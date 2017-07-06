Our Town America 45th Anniversary In honor of our 45th Anniversary, Our Town America would like to celebrate the 45 fastest growing American cities with the “Top 45 Fastest Growing American Cities” list

As Independence Day celebrations come to a close, all employees and franchisees at Our Town America are gearing up to help movers during the busiest time for new moves (more than 40 million moves will occur this year, most of which will be completed in July, and August). As the nation’s first and fastest growing new mover marketing franchise, Our Town America is excited to help thousands of local businesses welcome millions of new movers to their new homes and new communities this summer.

2017 also marks an important milestone for Our Town America as the company celebrates 45 years in business this year. In honor of their 45th Anniversary, Our Town America is celebrating the 45 fastest growing American cities with the “Top 45 Fastest Growing American Cities” list.

Each of these cities is filled with forward-thinking business owners who are eager to form long-term, loyal relationships with impressionable new movers of all ages. Fortunately, most of these cities are also served by an Our Town America franchise owner who helps local business owners spark those relationships by delivering personalized and thoughtful offers direct to new residents as soon as they move to town.

Below, Our Town America has identified the “Top 45 Fastest Growing Cities in 2017” – the 45 cities with the highest mover activity in the last 12 months (May 2016 – April 2017) when compared to the previous 12 months (May 2015 – April 2016). This list, ranked in order with the fastest growing at the top, is comprised of the 45 fastest growing cities and neighborhoods nationwide.

Rank City-Neighborhood

1 San Antonio, TX

2 Charlotte, NC

3 Columbus, OH

4 Raleigh, NC

5 Milwaukee, WI

6 Kansas City, MO

7 Austin, TX

8 Las Vegas, NV

9 San Francisco, CA

10 Chicago, IL

11 Wilmington, NC

12 Cincinnati, OH

13 El Paso, TX

14 Fayetteville, NC

15 Louisville, KY

16 Columbia, SC

17 Durham, NC

18 Lexington, KY

19 Cleveland, OH

20 Greensboro, NC

21 Seattle, WA

22 Winston-Salem, NC

23 Philadelphia, PA

24 Henderson, NV

25 Dallas, TX

26 Dayton, OH

27 Jacksonville, NC

28 Rochester, NY

29 Ontario, CA

30 Fontana, CA

31 Gastonia, NC

32 Corpus Christi, TX

33 Evansville, IN

34 Huntersville, NC

35 Katy, TX

36 Concord, NC

37 Akron, OH

38 Tacoma, WA

39 Fremont, CA

40 Trenton, NJ

41 Meridian, IN

42 Playa Vista, CA

43 Knoxville, TN

44 Kent, WA

45 Sumter, SC

Our Town America applauds each of these cities and neighborhoods for generating the highest mover activity over the past 12 months. Clearly, local political leaders, business owners, and established residents from each of these places have worked hard to make their city or neighborhood a great place to live and work.

Our Town America franchisees help local business owners in all communities welcome new movers to town in ways that spark long-term, loyal customer relationships. And as millions of people move to the 45 cities/neighborhoods featured in this list (and countless others), Our Town America's nationwide network of more than 50 franchise owners will introduce them to hundreds of highly reputable local business owners who can provide the goods and services they need for their new home.

Methodology

The “Top 45 Fastest Growing American Cities in 2017” list was determined based on data derived from Our Town America’s new mover database that tracks new moves (including property deed transfers, change of address, new utility connections and other proprietary sources). As the nation’s first and fastest growing new mover marketing franchise celebrating 45 years in business in 2017, Our Town America has established itself as the leading expert on moving trends and statistics. Our Town America worked with its industry leading IT team to compile highly targeted new mover data that serves as the foundation for these rankings.

Equipped with this data, Our Town America identified the 45 cities with the highest mover activity in the last 12 months (May 2016 – April 2017) when compared to the previous 12 months (May 2015 – April 2016). This list is comprised of the 45 fastest growing cities and neighborhoods nationwide and is in rank order with the highest at the top. The ranking criteria was restricted to the amount of moves into or within each city and does not take into consideration any other factors.

