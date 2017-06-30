I have always believed that NPower’s training model would be a natural fit for the city and industry in St. Louis

NPower St. Louis announces today the establishment of a regional advisory board. A regional chapter of the national nonprofit that provides free technology training, certification and job placement assistance, NPower St. Louis serves young adults from underserved communities across the greater St. Louis area. It is the newest regional office for NPower but also one of the most dynamic, having received a high level of support from local program partners and employers.

The board will meet quarterly with the objective of informing curriculum, connecting the nonprofit to potential partners and employers and providing high level guidance for NPower St. Louis’ sustainability and growth as an organization. While NPower St. Louis is not yet a year old, RAB Chairman Matt Horner, of WWT, has been working with NPower national for several years and serves as Vice-Chairman of NPower’s national board of directors.

“I have always believed that NPower’s training model would be a natural fit for the city and industry in St. Louis,” said Matt Horner, Vice President Global Market Development at WWT. “I’m incredibly proud of the work NPower has done in other regions and what we are beginning to do here in St. Louis. It is a proven program that benefits our most at-risk populations and employers alike and I’m thrilled to see the positive reception NPower St. Louis has already received. With this regional advisory board, we intend to ride that momentum and establish a permanent place for NPower here in St. Louis.”

The first cohort will graduate next month. Seventeen students have completed the training program and are currently completing the paid internship portion of the 22-week Tech Fundamentals program.

“We have a dynamic group of students in our inaugural class who are soon graduating and wanting to make their mark in the industry,” said Trina Clark James, Regional Director of NPower St. Louis. “They know they are the first to represent St. Louis in the NPower national alumni network and they are setting the bar for the students who will follow. They put their trust in NPower and we owe it to them to expand our network of professionals and employers so that we can offer them strong mentoring and pathways to tech careers. This is the goal of the RAB and I am very pleased with the interest and support we have already received from local IT industry leaders.”

Matt Horner, VP, Global Market Development, WWT

Nicole Tate, Business Development Manager, WWT

Patrick Munter, Director, Network Operations, KPMG

Anju Gupta, Director, Digital Partnerships and Outreach, Monsanto

Gerry Lewis, President and CEO, Ascension Information Services (AIS)

Valerie Patton, SVP Inclusion and Talent Attraction, St Louis Business Diversity Initiative, GLF

Lina Young, CIO and SVP Global Business, Peabody Energy

Michael Rupinski, President, ZeroDay Technology Solutions

Learn more about the program at npower.org/stlouis.

