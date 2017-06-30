Our customers told us they were craving different features in our chicken sandwiches, and we carefully considered their feedback to give them two completely new and truly delicious options.

While best known for its burgers, Whataburger serves up a delicious variety of chicken options – and some of them just got even better. The Whatachick'n and Grilled Chicken Sandwiches feature a new premium white meat chicken breast, along with their own unique WhataSauces to complement the flavors in the chicken.

The new Whatachick'n Sandwich comes with lighter and crispier breading and is topped with the new Savory WhataSauce, a creamy sauce offering a classic Southern flavor, in addition to green leaf lettuce and tomato slices for extra freshness. The new artisan wheat bun ties the whole sandwich together.

Those craving a grilled chicken experience can look no further than the new Grilled Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich's new marinade complements green leaf lettuce and tomato slices, and the addition of the new Zesty WhataSauce, which has a tangy, peppery flavor profile, balances the savory flavors of the chicken. This sandwich also features the new artisan wheat bun.

Additionally, as with all Whataburger menu items, customers also have the option to make the sandwiches their own by customizing – substituting mustard or mayo, removing any toppings, adding their favorite sauces, grilled veggies, cheese, or anything else they'd like.

"Our customers told us they were craving different features in our chicken sandwiches, and we carefully considered their feedback to give them two completely new and truly delicious options. We're excited to pair these new sandwiches with our unique WhataSauces, giving our fans even more ways to build their Whataburger experience just like they like it," said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler.

The Apple & Cranberry Salad, Grilled Chicken Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco also feature the new chicken fillets, but Whatachick'n Strips, Whatachick'n Bites and breakfast items will continue to be made with the same chicken customers already know and love. Pricing varies by market.

What People Are Saying About Whataburger’s New Chicken Sandwiches:

(Content provided directly from Whataburger’s Facebook and Twitter pages)



Whatachickn for the win. With spicy ketchup. – Uba, MJ

Absolutely blown away by @Whataburger new grilled chicken sandwich... Thank you, Texas Gods. – U Alessadro

Really need to try that new crispy chicken sandwich from @Whataburger – Race R.

@Whataburger did it right with the new grilled chicken sandwich though. – Sam

Ok but @Whataburger's new and improved chicken burger is the best thing EVER – Vanessa

ABOUT WHATABURGER:

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dobson gave his restaurant a name he hoped to hear customers say every time they took a bite of his made-to-order burgers: "What a burger!" Within the first week, people lined up around the block for his 25 cent, 100 percent beef burgers served on five-inch buns. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, with more than 800 locations in 10 states with sales of more than $2 billion annually. Visit http://www.whataburger.com for more information.

Check out the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and on Snapchat, @WhataburgerLife.