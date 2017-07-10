We are not only able to offer our patients additional physical therapy locations, but they can also benefit from our rapidly growing hand and occupational therapy program, spearheaded by the most talented and experienced clinicians in the Tri-State area

Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire announces today the opening of a second Long Island clinic in just two weeks. Professional now has a total of 27 locations on Long Island.

The new Hewlett clinic is a spacious, state-of-the-art facility, located at 1465 Broadway in Nassau County. It is located within what is commonly referred to as the “Five Towns” on the South Shore of Western Long Island, providing residents from the communities of Hewlett, Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Inwood, and Woodmere, as well as Lynbrook and East Rockaway, easy access to expert Physical and Hand Therapy care.

Tim Mauro, Partner and Vice President of Clinical Operations at Professional Physical Therapy in Long Island and Queens states, “Our amazing patients, referral sources and excellent clinicians are the reasons we have been able to expand further into Long Island and Queens over the past six months.” Mauro continues, “I’m extremely pleased that we are not only able to offer our patients additional physical therapy locations, but they can also benefit from our rapidly growing hand and occupational therapy program, spearheaded by the most talented and experienced clinicians in the Tri-State area.”

“I am so fortunate to work with such a dedicated team, which has enabled the development of Hewlett and Bay Shore, two of our newest state-of-the-art clinics, both of which opened in the past two weeks. The opening of our Hewlett clinic enables us to move our Cedarhurst hand therapy patients and employees into a new and improved home with expanded services. And, at 7,000 square feet, we will have the capacity to serve many new patients from the Five Towns,” adds George Papadopoulos, Founding Partner and Chief Development Officer at Professional Physical Therapy.

Patients from Professional’s Cedarhurst clinic, which was located at 123 Grove Avenue, will now be treated at the new Hewlett clinic. For more information, and a list of all of Professional Physical Therapy’s locations, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL PHYSICAL THERAPY

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Uniondale, New York, is a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional is an award-winning organization, honored as the recipient of the 2016 ADVANCE for Physical Therapy and Rehab Medicine magazine’s annual Practice of the Year award, selected based on clinical expertise and exceptional patient experience. Most recently, Professional has been named among the best workplaces in health care by Fortune Magazine; the only physical therapy company to achieve this honor.

Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 139 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers: 117 are standalone, and 22 are located within other places of business, including Equinox and Blink Fitness Centers. Professional’s New England facilities are operating as ProEx Physical Therapy. The company’s outpatient physical therapy centers provide treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with orthopedic and sports injuries and other medical conditions. Professional’s Sports Medicine Department has one of the largest teams of certified athletic trainers in the Northeast, serving schools in Westchester, Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and Massachusetts, and provides per diem coverage for more than 2000 events each year. Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000 square foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, NY, as well as four fitness centers in Stamford, Wilton, Southport, CT, and Copiague, NY.

