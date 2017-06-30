Provincetown Gears up For A Busy Summer Season

Photo Courtesy of FamilyEquality.org

The crowds are rolling into Provincetown this July and August for a jam-packed summer featuring some of the biggest theme weeks, festivals, and parades on Cape Cod. From the colorful Carnival to the kid-friendly Family Week, there’s something for everyone to celebrate in Provincetown!

Theme weeks in Provincetown are bursting with creativity, fun, and plenty of parties. First up is Independence Weekend (June 30 – July 4). For families, celebrate at the July 4 parade down Commercial Street and the brilliant fireworks display at Provincetown Harbor. The Crown & Anchor hosts its annual Independence Day Week, featuring a full week of celebration. Soak up some rays at the Freedom Beach Party or around the pool, then dance the night away at the Independence Blackout Underwear Party.

The Bears are back! Each year, thousands flood Provincetown for Bear Week (July 8-16). The focus of Bear Week might be the parties; The Boatslip hosts a dance party every afternoon and the Crown & Anchor, Harbor Hotel, and Provincetown Inn all organize pool parties. Yet producers also embrace peaceful events like the arts and crafts fairs, a sunset cruise, and yoga.

Next up is Girl Splash (July 18-22) featuring concerts, outdoor events, and lively parties from dawn to dusk. From whale watching and comedy shows to pub-crawls and parties, Girl Splash has a little bit of everything. As Girl Splash winds down, Bride Pride returns to Provincetown on July 22 in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Lesbian Wedding and Renewal Ceremony. Catch Kate Clinton performing the nuptials at this joyous declaration of love and equality.

The first week of August is reserved for Family Week (July 29-August 5), the largest annual gathering of LGBTQ parents and their families in the world. Throw on a pair of sneakers for Family Field Day and Zombie Tag then enjoy the cool indoors and learn about whales at the Marine Discovery Hour or relax at the Children’s Movie Night & PJ Party.

On the heels of Family Week comes Carnival. A Provincetown tradition, Carnival (August 12-18) is a weeklong extravaganza filled with tons of events, colorful costumes, elaborate floats, and lively music. This year’s theme is Gods and Goddesses, so don your best toga and join in the celebration!

Mark Cortale’s Broadway concert series is back for its seventh seasonal. Sirius XM host and actor, Seth Rudetsky, is on piano and brings with him a slew of Broadway stars. This year, the star-studded summer schedule at Town Hall includes Megan Hilty (August 6) and Sutton Foster (August 13). The Art House welcomes Michael Cerveris (July 1 & 2), Alice Ripley (July 16), Bob The Drag Queen (August 15 – 31), Beth Malone (August 20 & 21), and more.