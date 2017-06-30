With increased global tensions, stock market volatility, and concerns over asset bubbles, more investors are turning to precious metals as a way to protect savings and preserve wealth.

Investors, collectors, or dealers interested in learning more about holding precious metals in an IRA or 401(k) are encouraged to join the industry experts from New Direction IRA at the 2017 World’s Fair of Money. The nation’s premier administrator of self-directed IRAs will be in attendance and available to answer questions about precious metals IRAs. The event will be held at the Colorado Convention Center with New Direction IRA located at Booth 872.

“With increased global tensions, stock market volatility, and concerns over asset bubbles, more investors are turning to precious metals as a way to protect savings and preserve wealth,” says Ryan Griffiths, Director of Investor Services at New Direction IRA. Real estate remains the top alternative asset in self-directed retirement accounts, but precious metals are rapidly gaining ground in popularity. Competitive fees and the relative ease of transaction processing have contributed to the growth of precious metals IRAs. New Direction IRA went above and beyond in this regard by creating a dedicated Precious Metals Asset Team that provides direct client access to metals professionals. Online transaction initiation, same-day execution, and online trading platforms for certain dealers have optimized the process even further.

For dealers, IRA investing provides access to new clientele and opens the door for new business with existing clients. IRA investors can use tax-advantaged retirement dollars to make five or six-figure purchases instead of relying entirely on smaller investments with personal funds. Self-directed clients may purchase, sell, or exchange precious metals with any dealer, from a national brand to a local coin shop. In addition to providing outstanding customer service, the Precious Metals Asset Team assists new dealers with the on-boarding process and ensures purchases are funded within one business day upon availability of IRA funds and receipt of a dealer invoice.

New Direction IRA is excited to offer free consultations to dealers and investors throughout the four-day event. Anyone attending the World’s Fair of Money may schedule a free consultation with a certified retirement professional by contacting New Direction IRA at info(at)ndira.com with “Precious Metals Consultation” in the subject line.