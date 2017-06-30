Karen Diaz, Trident University International "A good education is powerful, both inside and outside of the military. This role gives me the opportunity to give back to the military community by working with Trident students at Fort Irwin as they work towards graduation." - Karen Diaz

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Headquarters, United States Army Garrison, Fort Irwin in September 2016 Trident University International (Trident) would like to announce the addition of Karen Diaz as Outreach Education Specialist. This is the University’s first ever arrangement of this kind.

Based at Fort Irwin, Diaz is in charge of coordinating supplemental instruction and educational resources offered on post. This MOU applies to Fort Irwin military service members, Department of Defense civilian employees, military retirees, and their immediate families who are Trident students.

Education resources offered include regularly scheduled writing labs, available to anyone on post, and supplemental instruction for students in the Master of Science in Leadership program. While all standard classroom instruction remains online, Diaz’s presence on post will help support Trident students currently at Fort Irwin.

As a community showcase, Trident will be hosting an open house at Fort Irwin in August.

“Karen Diaz will be a strong advocate for our students at Fort Irwin. Not only does she understand their experiences, she knows how important a good education is to one’s career,” said Esmeralda Silva, Trident’s Vice President, Outreach and Strategic Alliances.

A military spouse, Diaz is an active member of the Fort Irwin community and is an enthusiastic supporter of service members and their families. She is a member of the post’s Military and Spouses Club and a volunteer for the Child, Youth, and School Services (CYSS). Additionally, she has initiated and managed several military Family Support Groups.

“A good education is powerful, both inside and outside of the military. This role gives me the opportunity to give back to the military community by working with Trident students at Fort Irwin as they work towards graduation,” stated Diaz.

Diaz earned a Bachelor of Science in Speech Communication from San Diego State University, and her professional background includes customer service and management roles in the banking industry. She has also served in a financial management capacity for several small businesses.

The Fort Irwin National Training Center is a major training base for the military, located in northern San Bernardino County, CA. This facility prepares brigade combat teams (BCTs) and other units for action while serving the needs of soldiers, civilians, and family members.

Trident is a 100% online university that has been in operation since 1998 and is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Active duty military, veterans, National Guard, and military dependents make up 79% of the University’s student population, and Trident is proud to employ many veterans at its faculty, staff, and management levels.

About Trident University

Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident developed the Trident Learning Model, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs.