CH2O and Meras Agree to Global Settlement

On September 6, 2016, a federal jury awarded CH2O $12.5 million in damages, finding that Meras and co-defendant Houweling’s Nurseries Oxnard, Inc. d/b/a Houweling’s Tomatoes willfully infringed CH2O’s U.S. Patent No. 6,767,470 (“the ’470 patent”).

“We were extremely gratified when we won the case and our patent proved to be valid, enforceable and infringed. But we are even more pleased now that we’ve put all of our disputes with Meras behind us and we can both focus our efforts on serving the marketplace,” said Carl Iverson, CH2O’s Chief Executive Officer and inventor of the ’470 patent. “CH2O plans to continue innovating and creating new products to protect health, safety, and the environment.”

Meras admitted that CH2O’s ’470 patent is valid, enforceable, and infringed. The patent covers a method of making water safer using chlorine dioxide.

The settlement also disposes of several other legal disputes between the parties, including a trade secret misappropriation case brought by CH2O and a U.S. Patent Office procedure brought by Meras to invalidate another one of CH2O’s patents. The terms of the subsequent settlement agreement are confidential.

CH2O, Inc. was founded over 40 years ago by a select group of chemists and engineers. Their belief that innovation is about creating superior products and technologies, is the infrastructure of CH2O, Inc. today. Reducing customer risks and costs is accomplished through scientific analysis to determine customer needs.

CH2O is represented in this matter by Christopher Marchese, Andrew Kopsidas, and Joanna Fuller of Fish & Richardson P.C., and Michael Rosen of Rosen Technology Law P.C.

Case #CV13-08418JAK(GJSx)

Court of Record: United States District Court, Central District of California, Western Division