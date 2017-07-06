BlueSky announced the release of its highly anticipated Version 5.7 today, after months of development and usability testing.

As a healthcare-focused staffing software, BlueSky's Medical Staffing Software Version 5.7 hits it out of the park.

In addition to everything the software already does, including offering credential management, smart candidate matching, profit margin calculator, payroll and attendance, resume parsing, dashboards, and more, the new version takes it 6 steps further with the introduction of:

1. Automatic work order reminders delivered to candidates via text, email, or voice calls.

2. Additional template customization for messaging to sub-contractors or candidates.

3. Differential for “net terms” between various subcontracting companies.

4. “Cancel by Agency” functionality for more accurate analysis and reporting.

5. Hyperlinks to most subcontracting firms and orders to more quickly assess workflow and communication.

6. Multiple pay week periods to accommodate different employee sets.

President and CEO, Tim Teague, stated, “As the number of healthcare facilities utilizing Managed Service Providers or MSPs grows, our focus continues to be the functionality and ease of use of our software between healthcare providers and the temporary staffing firms utilizing BlueSky's vendor management service."

This will not be the only update that the company rolls out this year. BlueSky prides itself on updating and improving the functionality of its medical staffing software and considers this a cornerstone of the company's continued success. As such, BlueSky releases four updates with new features annually - And these updates are not updates in name only. They are major additions and integrations to the software based on requests from the company's own clients.

"it is our goal to maintain a service that is ahead of the curve. Our developers are never satisfied with the status quo, it's always about what's next", said Director of Marketing, Chanel McDaniel, "If a client's life can be made easier by something that we can create, we want to do that for them."

This is BlueSky's second update to the software in 2017, with Version 5.8 and Version 5.9 planned to be released prior to 2018.

New clients may take advantage of reduced fees through the first two months after the product launch (July- August). To take advantage of this reduced offer window, and to experience this innovative new version, please contact Polina Sologub at 615-349-1985 ext. 714 or via email at PSologub@blueskymss.com.

About BlueSky

BlueSky Medical Staffing Software is a vendor-neutral, cloud based, workforce management platform built specifically around the unique nuance of what healthcare staffing agencies, hospitals, health systems, and managed service providers require. BlueSky integrates full VMS/MSP capabilities to allow you to more effectively manage your float pool, and have an open view into the marketplace for contingent labor.

To learn more about the latest version of BlueSky or to set up a demo of the software, visit http://www.whatisbluesky.com. ###