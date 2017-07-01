Linkpay.University Linkpay.University, the World’s First and only online Video University for Payment Professionals.

Linkpay.University is the World’s first and only online Video University for Merchant Services Professionals. It consists of 12 courses and over 64 videos of merchant services training. Courses include everything from introduction into credit card processing, analyzing statements, how to sell merchant services, lead generation and consultants on real sales calls. After each 6-video course, students are required to pass a test before moving onto the next course. After completing all 12 courses, passing all 12 tests and studying all 64 videos students graduate as a certified Linkpay Consultant. Upon graduation, each certified Linkpay Consultant is teamed with a personal coach to help them through their day to day sales activities.

“Linkpay.University is a culmination of several years of effort,” said James Byler, Founder & Chairman of Linkpay. “We’ve planned for years to fully automate video courses to train Linkpay consultants. We feel we’ve included everything within Linkpay.University that a Linkpay consultant will need to be successful within merchant services. Our goal is to empower our certified consultants so they can empower themselves and others.”

