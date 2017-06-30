Tooth loss is an obvious concern, not just for aesthetics and self-esteem, but for our need to properly chew and digest food.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Demi Moore (54) revealed that she lost her two front teeth due to stress. "I literally knocked it out.... It was almost like it fell out and my warranty was up," Demi told the audience. She even shared a photo of herself smiling with one missing tooth as proof that this could happen to anyone.

Dr. Jay Grossman DDS (http://www.drjaydds.com/) of Concierge Dentistry in Brentwood, California, is not surprised that the Moore's high-stress actress lifestyle led to some of her teeth to jump ship. Grossman states, "Stress can play a huge role in ruining your smile. Between clenching, grinding, mal-occlusion (bad bite) and trauma, all eventually lead to tooth decay and tooth loss. Moore is thankful to modern day dentistry, whereby we can replace missing teeth with permanent dental implants, in just a day!"

While stress is certainly a common cause of tooth loss, Dr. Grossman argues that only visiting the dentist once a year is even more detrimental to your grill. "Periodontal disease (gum disease) is the number one reason for tooth loss," explains Grossman, "which is why you should consult with your dentist and see if 2,3 or 4 times per year is the ideal number of dental cleanings you should receive, especially since cleanings are the least expensive procedure as compared to crowns and dental implants. Why not keep your teeth properly cared for, just like getting the oil change done regularly on your car?"

