While recent disruptive events, such as terrorist attacks and Zika, have garnered significant media attention, event planners have also experienced disruptions such as weather-related events and business partners’ mistakes.

The Incentive Research Foundation is pleased to release the "2016 Event Disruption Study" and its accompanying white paper "Adjusting Perspectives Regarding Disruptions in Meetings and Incentives." The study explores the frequency, causes, sources, and impact of recent disruptions in meetings and incentive travel.

Almost 60% of planners have experienced some form of disruption in their events, estimating that almost a quarter of their events have been affected in some way. While recent disruptive events, such as terrorist attacks and Zika, have garnered significant media attention, event planners have also experienced disruptions such as weather-related events and business partners’ mistakes.

“Our research showed that disruptions have a significant impact on meetings and incentives – whether the disruptions make front page news or occur behind the scenes,” said IRF President Melissa Van Dyke. “The 2016 Event Disruption Study examines what caused these disruptions and how they impacted the events, budgets, and partnerships.”

The "2016 Event Disruption Study" was completed in 2016 by University of South Carolina professors Dr. Haemoon Oh, Ph.D, and Dr. Miyoung Jeong, Ph.D. There were 18 interviews and 266 electronic responses. Event planners were surveyed on all events they had planned in 2015 and 2016.

Critical findings on the causes and impacts of disruptions discussed white paper "Adjusting Perspectives Regarding Disruptions in Meetings and Incentives" include:



Disruptions caused financial loss for 43% of planners or their companies, with the amount of the most frequent financial loss falling between $10,000 and $99,999.

Nearly 70% of planners have changed the destination at least once because of perceived risks or disruptions.

Just over 40% of the planners have experienced some increase in the time and effort to plan for disruptions in the past two years.

Looking ahead, 39% of the planners expect that their time and effort to plan for disruptions will increase somewhat in the next two years.

Almost 20% of the planners who experienced one or more disruptions in the past 12 months reported that those disruptions damaged the company’s reputation or brand.

Almost one half the planners (49%) have switched at least one business partner due to the partner’s poor handling of disruptions. Among the switched partners, hotels were most frequent (26%), followed by DMCs (11%) and airlines (7%).

"Adjusting Perspectives Regarding Disruptions in Meetings and Incentives" was supported by IRF Research Advocacy Partner Pulse Experiential Travel.

To download a copy of the full study, please visit http://theirf.org/research/adjusting-perspectives-regarding-disruptions-in-meetings-and-incentives/2086/.

About the IRF:

The Incentive Research Foundation (TheIRF.org) funds and promotes research to advance the science and enhance the awareness and appropriate application of motivation and incentives in business and industry globally. The goal is to increase the understanding, effective use, and resultant benefits of incentives to businesses that currently use incentives and others interested in improved performance.