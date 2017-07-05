"Horse Soldiers"

Alex Galindo of the law firm Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP announces that his client, actor Yousuf Azami has filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court, LASC Case No. BC665543, against Lionsgate Entertainment, H S Films, Black Label Media, Frontage Inc, Nicolai Fuglsig and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. The court documents indicate that Yousuf Azami, a film actor, suffered a traumatic head injury while filming on location in New Mexico the combat movie "Horse Soldiers", starring Chris Hemsworth.

The court filing states that Azami claims he was injured while filming “battle scenes with explosives and horses”. The lawsuit alleges that "Horse Soldiers" director Nicolai Fuglsig was negligent in the directing of the battle scenes with the horses. Director Nicolai Fuglsig is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The complaint does not specifically detail the injuries, however, Azami, in his complaint alleges negligence is what caused the injuries after finishing his scene on the New Mexico set on February 7, 2017.

Mr. Galindo is a founding member of Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP which is a full service law firm that represents both corporate and professional clients and those who have been seriously injured or have lost a family member due to an accident, defective product, police misconduct or negligence. The law firm has recovered millions of dollars for its thousands of clients since 1995 by winning complex and challenging business disputes, death and injury cases involving police misconduct, traffic collisions, work place injuries and defective products, including defective automobiles, against some of the world's largest companies and governmental agencies.

Mr. Galindo received his business degree from University of Southern California in 1982 and his law degree in 1985 from the University of Oklahoma. Mr. Galindo has been a lawyer and real estate broker for over 25 years. He has won numerous jury verdicts and settlements in the area of personal injury, products liability and civil rights/police misconduct cases. Mr. Galindo is a member of ABOTA (American Board of Trial Advocates) which is a national organization of attorneys representing both plaintiffs and defendants in civil cases. All of the attorneys who belong to ABOTA have earned great distinction conducting and winning jury trials.

Mr. Galindo is also a member of Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Consumer Attorneys of California, Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles, NPAP (National Police Accountability Project), National Lawyers Guild, National Association of Realtors and California Association of Realtors.