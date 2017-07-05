"It was time for me to find a home for our staff where we could better serve our clients, handle court matters, mergers and acquistions, copyrights and trademarks, litigation & continue to grow our brand & law firm.

Industry Veteran and Prominent Business and Entertainment Lawyer, James L. Walker, Jr. recently announced the purchase of a new Atlanta law firm headquarters.

The famous lawyer has represented the likes of Rick James, Jamie Foxx, Shirley Caesar, DMX, NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and BET’s Bobby Jones, among so many other incredible clients over a near 25-year career. He also represents Grammy winning singer/writer Twinkie Clark (Clark Sisters) whose song is featured on Jay-Z upcoming "Family Feud" song on his newest 4.44 album.

“I am honored and grateful that we were able to open an incredible location in the Greater Atlanta area,” said Walker, who has taught entertainment law for over 10 years as well and won a number of high profile cases as well as wrote the best-selling, “This Business of Urban Music” (Random House).

Walker is admitted in Georgia, Washington, D.C. and Connecticut and hopes to add two other jurisdictions. He is also admitted in the United States District Courts.

He bought a historic century old building on Main Street in the College Park/Greater Atlanta area, not far from the Woodward Academy High School, where his younger son, Zion, a baseball standout, attends and another son, James L. Walker, III, graduated from and heads to Howard Law School this fall.

“I have lived in Atlanta now for 5 years and it was time for me to find a home for our staff where we could better serve our clients, handle court matters, mergers and acquisitions, copyrights and trademarks, litigation and continue to grow our brand and law firm,” Attorney Walker explained.

Said longstanding business partner, Richard Byrd, “He just continues to push hard and make dreams a reality. We have worked together for almost 18 years and I have not seen anyone so focused and driven.”

Added Walker, who recently settled high profile cases involving Sony, A&E and Lifetime, “I remember being a young lawyer making so many mistakes, but with God, we found our way and just keep taking it one day at a time. And, I am grateful the people of Atlanta have welcomed us with open arms, from the Mayor (Kasim Reed) on down.”

Known as a tenacious lawyer, Walker's practice has consisted of handling estate planning, the representation of corporations, on-air radio/TV talent, musicians, artists, filmmakers, athletes and real estate developers. Recently, Walker handled the negotiations in developing the autobiography of Coretta Scott King released January 2017. Walker also hosted noted author and scholar Randall Robinson at Yale University. And, Walker also handled the HarperCollins book deal for multi-platinum rapper/actor DMX.

“He has been my attorney for over 10 years and I am very pleased with how he has represented me and protected me in my literary work,” said Dr. Barbara Reynolds, an author and former USA Today Columnist. A former legal advisor to The Source and Black Elegance magazines, Walker has represented some of the top writers in the country and a number of high profile books.

Walker has also negotiated contracts and legal matters with various networks and television outlets, including BET, TVOne, VH-1, ABC, WE-TV, CBS and many other entertainment outlets. His ministry and non-profit clients, among others, have appeared in various television series, reality shows, dramas and other television and film specials. He has represented the production company, the L.L.C., the writer or the producer in a number of series on air and helped many clients move from television to real estate to books to corporations and other ancillary brands. He has guided clients on understanding the implications of the tax code in real estate purchases, assets sales, business acquisitions and the recent unloading of 4 FireHouse Sub restaurants in the Alpharetta area.

Walker also holds a law degree from Howard University; he taught entertainment law at the University Of Hartford’s Hart School of Music, and at the UCONN Law School. In the past, Walker has served as a business panelist and workshop instructor at various schools including Yale Law School, Harvard Law School, UCONN, Boston College School of Law, Thurgood Marshall School of Law at TSU and George Washington University. He is also a guest commentator for Court TV's Prime Time Justice, CBS NEWS, BET’s Nightly News, CNN and Walker has appeared on the television show, Power of Attorney.

“I encourage everyone to follow your dreams, work hard and know that you can. We have so many opportunities to be great, but greatness requires a great focus, consistency and a good team. We are blessed that we have the team and strive to stay consistent and build a great institution and law firm for decades to come,” Walker added.

FOR MORE INFO, CONTACT GINA RYAN – 917-676-1112 (MSGINARYAN(at)GMAIL(dot)COM) or jjwalker(at)walkerandassoc(dot)com