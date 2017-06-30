IAEE Honors Feathr with Spotlight for Achievement in Innovation

July 29, 2017 (PRWEB) June 30, 2017 -- Feathr, the global leader in data-driven event solutions was honored today by IAEE spotlighting their Outstanding Achievement in Innovation in Business Solutions Award. Mary Tucker, Senior PR/Communications Manager for IAEE writes, “the strong presence Feathr has created within the exhibitions and events industry in a relatively short amount of time is impressive.”

This most recent acknowledgment from the event industry had co-founder and CEO of Feathr, Aleksander Levental, reminiscing about the early days of Feathr. He shares, “the dorm room startup that was Feathr morphed into a company that made mobile apps for events and for two years while we tried to build that product and company, we started learning about the underlying problem causing concerns for our customers.” The problem, he says, “centers around data…attendee acquisition, engagement with sponsors, matchmaking, content suggestion – effective execution of all of those activities – starts with storing and utilizing data.” That realization, he says, “was the original inspiration for Feathr becoming what it is today.”

The IAEE Awards Program is designed to recognize those professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the exhibitions and events industry. These awards represent IAEE’s highest honors and are presented at Expo! Expo!, IAEE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition.

Click here to read more

About Feathr:

Feathr is the Event Personalization Platform. Feathr empowers event organizers to easily create personalized event experiences through data, insights and communication. Founded in 2012, Feathr’s proprietary platform provides a comprehensive single customer view for event organizers of customer/prospect profiles and behavior, enabling users to directly act on the insights received within the platform for powerful results. Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, USA, Feathr has powered more than 750 events worldwide to create personalized event experiences for leading organizers including UBM, Emerald Expositions, CES, NAB, and many more.