Feathr Expands Offices Following Period of Rapid Growth

Event personalization platform Feathr today announces its expansion into new offices at its Gainesville, Florida headquarters, following an extremely successful start to 2017 that has seen it grow rapidly.

Thanks to Feathr focusing on converting sales, delivering market-leading customer support and enhancing its core platform, it is experiencing a prolonged period of growth. This has led to the appointment of a number of new team members since the beginning of 2017, necessitating expansion into new offices.

Feathr’s second office, dubbed ‘Feathr North’ is located on W. University Avenue in Gainesville, a mere 250 feet from its current ‘Feathr South’ office that is located in the center of the historic city.

Featuring traditional exposed brickwork and a vintage mosaic-tiled floor, the new ‘Feathr North’ offices will accommodate approximately half of the Feathr team, including the customer success department, where they will have access to spacious call rooms and state-of-the-art conferencing facilities.

The interior of Feathr’s new office has been designed by its Operations Manager, Kaitlyn McGowan, to ensure its work-friendly layout is optimized and Feathr’s ethos of clear communication and open workflow is maintained throughout.

This will prove crucial in enabling Feathr’s team to continue to innovate and develop new products for its award-winning platform, used by more than 750 events worldwide, as it moves towards delivering total personalization for event organizers’ marketing activity.

This includes the recently announced ‘Da Vinci’ update, which empowers organizers to easily create personalized event experiences through data, insights and communication.

Aidan Augustin, President of Feathr, comments on the expansion: “The new office is in a beautiful spot, but the best part is we’re growing so fast that it became necessary to expand. Having too many intelligent people in the same spot is definitely a good problem to have! The new office is also indicative of our continuing commitment to Gainesville and its bustling tech community, and our growth speaks volumes about the talent pool of the central Florida region.”

About Feathr

Feathr is the Event Personalization Platform. Feathr empowers event organizers to easily create personalized event experiences through data, insights and communication. Founded in 2012, Feathr’s proprietary platform provides a comprehensive single customer view of customer/prospect profiles and behavior for event organizers, enabling users to directly act on the insights received within the platform for powerful results. Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, USA, Feathr has powered more than 750 events worldwide to create personalized event experiences for leading organizers including UBM, Emerald Expositions, CES, NAB, and many more.