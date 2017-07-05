octoScope San Jose office

octoScope, the leader in accurate and repeatable automated octoBox® wireless testbeds, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office at 780 Montague Expressway, Building 1, San Jose, California.

The octoScope Bay area satellite office will serve as a base for California and Western US customers.

The new site offers customers convenient access to live demonstration of the versatile octoBox testbed for measuring throughput, MU-MIMO, band steering, roaming and mesh performance.

The octoBox testbed supports any wireless technologies operating in the frequency range of 700 MHz to 6 GHz. Wireless operators, equipment and chipset vendors use the octoBox for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Nest and LTE testing, including performance, QA, regression and coexistence testing.

In addition to selling the octoBox testbeds, octoScope offers test and test automation services at the new office and at the Boston area headquarters. The octoBox software suite is based on the MEAN stack with browser UI and Python scripting via a REST API.

“We have a lot of expertise in developing lengthy, sophisticated test sequences with pass/fail criteria and database management of test records,” explains octoScope’s Senior Systems Engineer, Toan Tchen. “The Bay area office allows me to be available locally to discuss customers’ wireless test and test automation projects. Our goal is to help wireless test engineering teams get to market months faster with robust, well-tested products.”

With its headquarters in the Boston area, octoScope now has a presence on the East and West coasts. “octoScope has been growing at a rate of over 50% year over year and we are pleased with the proliferation of octoBox systems within our world-wide customer base that includes wireless operators, equipment and chipset manufacturers,” says Fanny Mlinarsky, President of octoScope.

About octoScope

octoScope is the market leader in accurate and repeatable automated wireless testbeds. Our patented technology redefines the accuracy, stability, economics and value of over-the-air wireless testing. octoScope’s product line includes robust solutions for isolation, interference generation and evaluation, client emulation, and essentially all of the elements required to evaluate the behavior and performance of a broad range of wireless devices and systems. octoScope’s headquarters is in Littleton, Massachusetts.