Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc. has an electronic leak detection service that is saving homes all over Los Angeles County.

“It can be hard to tell where a leak is coming from,” say owners Ben and Deana Garcia, “but our electronic leak detection system quickly pinpoints the source. Early and accurate detection is very important. Small leaks quickly turn into expensive disasters if they are not addressed, or worse, if they are misdiagnosed. Our detecting method is also perfect for basements, where most moisture entry problems occur.”

A leak that may appear to stem from improper grading could actually be a burst pipe. Regarding and sealing up the wall without realizing your pipe is dripping is an open invitation for mold growth and severe water damage. For common situations like this, electronic leak detection ( https://honestplumbing.net/electronic-leak-detection ) provides an accurate diagnosis and much-needed peace of mind.

With this technology, Honest Plumbing reduces the need to cut into drywall or tear down walls in an effort to find a leak source. With less demolition and remediation required, you’ll have time and money.

The Garcias caution that you should never ignore a potential leak. By the time the leak is visible, it’s just a short matter of time until the damage becomes costly and severe. Contact Honest Plumbing today for a technologically-forward leak analysis designed to save you time and save your walls and carpet.

Honest Plumbing is a family-run business with more than 24 years of experience. The company offers a variety of plumbing services, including trenchless sewer pipe replacement and camera inspection, in all of Los Angeles County, including: Burbank, Silverlake, Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Hollywood Hills, Pasadena, La Canada, Arcadia, Altadena, Glendale, Studio City, North Hollywood, Los Feliz, Atwater Village, Woodland Hills, Canoga Park, Sunland, Tujunga, Sylmar, Granada Hills, Northridge, Sherman Oaks, and the entire San Fernando Valley.

To learn more, please visit https://www.honestplumbing.net/blog

About Honest Plumbing

Family owned and operated for over 24 years, Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc. services the Los Angeles area with prompt, reliable, fast and efficient service. We specialize in water heaters, copper re-pipes, sewer repairs, relining, trenchless pipe replacement, septic tank conversions, and more. Honest Plumbing is on hand emergencies such as pipe bursts, and is also the specialists for bathroom plumbing upgrades. Contact us 24/7 for the best plumbing services in Los Angeles.

Contact Details:

Honest Plumbing & Rooter

36 E. Magnolia

Burbank, California

Phone: (818) 840-8842

Source: Honest Plumbing & Rooter, Inc.

###