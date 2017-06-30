Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is one of the nation’s premier providers of diversified, post-acute senior health care services with headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. It’s an honor for Tutera Senior Living & Health Care to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to residents.

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is proud to announce nine of its communities across the country have earned the prestigious 2017 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), the leading association for long term and post-acute care. The annual award honors association members across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Tutera is one of the nation’s premier providers of diversified, post-acute senior health care services. The following nine Tutera communities have earned the 2017 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award:

Kansas and Missouri



The Atriums Senior Living Community (Overland Park, Kan.)

Rose Estates Assisted Living Community (Overland Park, Kan.)

Stratford Commons Memory Care Community (Overland Park, Kan.)

Victory Hills Senior Living Community (Kansas City, Kan.)

Monterey Park Rehabilitation & Health Care Center (Independence, Mo.)

Illinois



Dixon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center (Dixon, Ill.)

Hamilton Memorial Rehabilitation & Health Care Center (McLeansboro, Ill.)

Oklahoma



Country Gardens Assisted Living Community (Muskogee, Okla.)

Alabama



Montgomery Children’s Specialty Center (Montgomery, Ala.)

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to residents,” said Joe Tutera, chief executive officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. “Completing the stringent process to achieve this award has further strengthened our organization as we continuously strive to achieve our top priority: delivering the highest quality of care to residents across the country.”

The Bronze Commitment to Quality Award is one of three progressive award levels through the National Quality Award Program, which AHCA/NCAL established in 1996. It is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is also the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The Baldrige program helps organizations in different business sectors improve and achieve performance excellence.

“It’s rewarding to be recognized with a prestigious quality award that exemplifies the standards that guide what we do every day,” said Randy Bloom, Ph.D., chief operating officer of Tutera. “In particular, our YOUNITE initiative is designed to ensure we are continuously asking, listening and responding in ways that are personally meaningful to residents, family members and staff in all our communities across the nation.”

Bronze applicants must demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each Bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award, Tutera may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 68th Annual Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 15-18, 2017.

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is one of the nation’s premier providers of diversified, post-acute senior health care services with headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. As a division of the Tutera Group, the company currently operates 47 facilities, communities and agencies in 13 states throughout the United States to deliver a spectrum of services including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-surgery rehabilitation, memory care, home health care and hospice. The privately held company is dedicated to excellence in individualized services with a mission to provide a personalized approach to senior living and health care in home-like, residential communities. In 1983, Dominic F. Tutera, MD, founded Tutera to provide compassionate patient care with the uncompromising values of integrity, accountability and commitment. Tutera Senior Living & Health Care still embodies those values today. Tutera is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their families through senior living and health care experts who inspire and promote individuality and personal happiness. For more information, visit http://www.Tutera.com.

About AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit http://www.ahca.org or http://www.ncal.org.

