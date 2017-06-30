Principled Technologies Publishes Results From Windows 10 S Battery Life and Boot Performance Assessment

Using a tool from Microsoft, Principled Technologies used identically configured sets of laptops to test battery life and boot performance in Windows 10 S.

See how Windows 10 S fared in two tests from the Microsoft Performance Assessment Kit

Windows 10 S provided a longer battery life and better boot performance on average compared to Windows 10 Pro.

Durham, NC (PRWEB)

Principled Technologies used two tests from the Microsoft Windows Performance Assessment Kit to “[compare] the battery life and boot performance of two Microsoft Windows operating systems: Windows 10 S and Windows 10 Pro.” In a series of tests, Windows 10 S provided a longer battery life and better boot performance on average compared to Windows 10 Pro. For more information, read the full report at facts.pt/Mw8rkT.

