See how Windows 10 S fared in two tests from the Microsoft Performance Assessment Kit Windows 10 S provided a longer battery life and better boot performance on average compared to Windows 10 Pro.

Principled Technologies used two tests from the Microsoft Windows Performance Assessment Kit to “[compare] the battery life and boot performance of two Microsoft Windows operating systems: Windows 10 S and Windows 10 Pro.” In a series of tests, Windows 10 S provided a longer battery life and better boot performance on average compared to Windows 10 Pro. For more information, read the full report at facts.pt/Mw8rkT.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit PrincipledTechnologies.com.

Company contact

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press(at)principledtechnologies.com