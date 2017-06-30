Harness the power of containers in an enterprise setting The Red Hat platform delivered application response times as low as four milliseconds.

Containers offer certain select advantages in enterprise environments compared to more traditional virtualization methods. To show that the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform could run a multi-tier app with containers, Principled Technologies (PT) used the Red Hat platform to set up a container-based environment and measured its performance using DayTrader, an application that simulates high-volume stock trading. According to PT, “OpenShift makes it feasible for companies to reap the speed and efficiency benefits of a container-based environment by automating many processes.” The Red Hat platform delivered application response times as low as four milliseconds and enabled a single, two-tier DayTrader application to process up to 15,244 requests per second.

To learn more about how containers could serve your own business’ needs, read the full report at facts.pt/uxQ4xP, and see the infographic at facts.pt/FqrY3t.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit PrincipledTechnologies.com.

Company contact

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press(at)principledtechnologies(dot)com