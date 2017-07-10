Upgrading to new technology is a decision that most don’t take lightly, especially when it involves the education of children who need their technology upgrades done correctly in order to get the utmost benefit.

1:1 iPad initiatives and programs which include an iPad for each student have been taking over the school system in the United States for the past 6 years. iPads have become an integral part of helping students learn and are becoming more and more vital to enhance education.

One of the largest struggles with iPad programs in schools has proved to be that students tend to break the devices, and a cycle upgrade of vital tech is optimally done on average every two to four years. Schools tend to use the summer break to upgrade their technology, as it gives an excellent amount of time to make sure all of the devices are ready for the new school year.

iPhone Antidote's new program aims to take the pressure off IT Departments, principals, and school boards that are concerned about how expensive upgrading tech can be. Their edutech buyback program is focused on being fast, hassle-free, and giving money back to the school to help with highly beneficial upgrades or device replacements.

There’s a couple of reasons many schools are looking to upgrade their technology this summer with the announcement of a new iPad Pro at the World Wide Developers Conference as well as a new less expensive iPad now available.

Apple has released a new iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch screen that would fit into a chassis about the same size as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, squeezing in a larger display thanks to narrower bezels.

Additionally, the new 9.7-inch iPad with improved processing power is currently the cheapest iPad you can buy, starting at only $329 with an upgraded 32GB of storage.

Apple also just released a newly refreshed version of its Classroom app, bringing even more control to the iPad’s software offering. That's combined with a free iPad app called Swift Playgrounds that introduces students to writing computer code.

It has been shown that the effect our mobile technology has on our lives is massive, and it is much more amplified with the benefits that it can have on a child’s education.

Ryan Wallace, President of iPhone Antidote, believes that a safe way to sell old school devices is crucial for everyone involved:

“There is a level of trust that our customers have placed in us and we want to make sure every transaction is smooth, safe, and fair for the school. That is what we focus on, for every transaction.”

iPhone Antidote has focused on building customer relationships and providing an easy experience for the schools. By providing a completely paid shipping solution, fast verification turnaround, and a no questions asked guarantee, the company is proud to provide every school with a pleasant and favorable transaction.

For those looking for more information about iPhone Antidote and how to sell iPads during an upgrade, please visit iPhoneAntidote.com/bulk

About iPhoneAntidote.com:

Since 2011, iPhone Antidote, one of the nation’s leading cell phone and electronics buyback companies, has provided a safe and simple way to sell iPhones and other Apple devices for the largest payouts. iPhone Antidote is a privately held company based in San Francisco, California with a Better Business Bureau A+ Rating. iPhone Antidote is one of the nation’s largest and longest operating iPhone and Apple electronics buyback companies currently operating in the United States.