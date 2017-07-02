I know music lovers will find StarBrick Be4 earphones will allow them to really experience their favorite songs to their fullest – and in their truest, most authentic form.

StarBrick Be4 earphones have struck a major chord with crowdfunders, who pushed presales of the Beryllium-based earphones past the creators’ campaign goal of $25,000 on Kickstarter.

StarBrick Be4 delivers high-fidelity audio by harnessing the technology of Beryllium (represented as Be4 on periodic table), which is the fourth-lightest metal element and four times stronger than steel.

According to StarBrick Be4 CEO Garrie Yeo, the Beryllium-based earphone design produces a more coherent, powerful sound – while the diaphragm speakers inside the earphones can deliver a warm and full sound up to 16 KHz.

“We’re excited to find there are many true music lovers out there who want to hear the Beryllium difference, which really sets a new standard when it comes to sound quality,” Yeo said. “I know they’ll find StarBrick Be4 earphones will allow them to really experience their favorite songs to their fullest – and in their truest, most authentic form.”

StarBrick Be4 allows the users to listen to the pure quality of the music, as it was mastered in the recording studio, with no software effects that enhance or interfere with the audio sound.

“The result is crisp, hi-fi sound quality that puts the listener directly in the studio or in the front row of the concert,” Yeo added.

Every StarBrick Be4 piece is custom built by hand using the highest quality materials like CNC Aluminum Casing and natural dark wood casing, with each pair going through frequency and distortion testing to ensure all pass quality control before shipping it out.

Yeo says this focus on quality makes StarBrick Be4 earphones very different from many other earphones on the market today that are constructed with plastic parts, cheap diaphragms and other cheap material – resulting in muddy sounds and distorted music at higher volumes.

The Be4 earphone Beryllium Dynamic Driver is capable of reproducing sounds with details as well as providing a balance between bass, mid-range and high notes on the scale. With lively and vivid sounds, users will surely enjoy their musical experience while listening with StarBrick Be4 Beryllium earphones.

For more information or to purchase StarBrick Be4 Earphones at a discounted price during crowdfunding, visit StarBrick Be4 Earphones Campaign Page on Kickstarter.