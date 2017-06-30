We want customers to buy our pans only once and hand them down for multiple generations, which is why we engrave the date of manufacture on every nöni pan.

nöni, the world’s first seamless one piece stainless steel cookware pans, today launched on Kickstarter.

nöni are high performance chef pans wrought in one piece in Sydney from exotic German stainless. This stainless is highly conductive, induction-compatible, non-nickel ferritic stainless (not the more common non-magnetic austenitic). nöni features handles that are integral with the pan body, with no rivets, welds, screws, or fragile clad layers. Each lid doubles as a high performance flat skillet for grilling.

Their patent pending seamless one-piece construction makes SOLIDteknics nöni pans so tough they come with another world-first for cookware: a multi-century warranty.

"We want customers to buy our pans only once, and hand them down for multiple generations. That's why we engrave the date of manufacture on every nöni pan,” says SOLIDteknics founder and development engineer Mark James Henry. “We want our cookware to become treasured family heirlooms. Our vision is that future generations will marvel at their durability while making great memories over their shared love of food.”

nöni Features:



World-first Seamless One Piece wrought Stainless Steel construction

Rivet, Weld and Screw Free

Versatile Lid/Skillet Feature

Soakable and Dishwasher Safe

Conductive ferritic (non-nickel) German stainless

Works on Induction

Durable and Hygienic

Vented Heat-dissipating Handles

“Some say it is a bad business model to sell a product once and never have that customer again. But we aren’t marketers,” adds Henry. We are engineers who cook, and care about the well-being of the planet. We are happy to eliminate lots of ‘normal’ disposable cookware, with their synthetic-coated nonstick, fragile clad layers and rivets, etc, from the landfill equation.”

nöni is now the 10th Kickstarter campaign that SOLIDteknics has launched, with all nine past campaigns for their innovative iron cookware successfully funded.

For more information and to pre-order, visit the nöni campaign page on Kickstarter.

About The Company:

Mark James Henry has a background in the metal trades, mechanical engineering and business degrees, and a string of patents, long history of innovation and brand development, including Innovivant, Füritechnics, Füri knives and Diamond Fingers sharpeners. SOLIDteknics nöni pans are patent pending with tooling complete, pre-production samples exciting the experts, and production ready to go. http://www.solidteknics.com/