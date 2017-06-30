TruBlue Total House Care Rolls Out New Franchise Website

Greg Platz

TruBlue Total House Care, the property maintenance franchise based in Cincinnati, has launched a new franchise website. Rather than being focused on getting prospective business owners to call for more information, this new website is aimed at helping potential franchisees learn all there is to know about the company up front.

“The new website is part of our long-term growth plans and we think people will appreciate how easy it is to research our company and all of the information we’ve provided – which includes everything from the breakdown of revenue streams to the cost of owning a franchise. We’re a unique opportunity and we wanted to make sure we were engaging people in a way that suits today’s franchise buyers,” TruBlue President Greg Platz said.

TruBlue offers handyman services, maid and cleaning services, lawn care, emergency repairs, seasonal projects, a home watch program, a senior accessibility program and more. TruBlue is a great option for seniors who want to live in the comfort of home, but may need home modifications or updates as well as someone to handle ongoing property maintenance. In addition to working with homeowners, TruBlue has a Commercial Services program for business clients and franchisees also work directly with real estate agents to help prepare homes for market, keep them beautiful and take care of home inspection punch-lists.

“The franchise business is evolving – it used to be that you’d use the website to give people a taste of what you do, hope they call you and then send them a packet of information. We’re not interested in what we used to call lead generation. At TruBlue, we want to make sure people who are thinking about opening a franchise have all of the information they need up front. We’re laying all our cards on the table so that, when someone does call or send in a request for information, we know they’re serious,” said David Sparks, Vice President of Franchise Development for TruBlue. “The new TruBlue franchise website is all about creating an engaging environment that enables people to make an educated decision for themselves and for their families.”

Although the website just rolled out, Sparks said the information requests he is receiving now are full of details about the potential franchisee as well as questions and details – rather than just a name and an address.

“The website is already working at a high level and, now that all of our franchise information is easy for people to research and review, we are looking forward to continued franchise growth,” Sparks said. “TruBlue has a great business model and we’re marketing to busy families and seniors, which is something people like, but I think people are making the decision to buy a TruBlue franchise because of the diversity of services we offer. If you buy a landscaping business, you’re a landscaper. But if you buy a TruBlue, you can offer landscaping, maid services, handyman services, home repairs, accessibility modifications and so much more. TruBlue is the complete home care package.”

According to the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies, the expansion of the older population will increase the need for affordable, accessible housing that is well-connected to services well beyond what current supply can meet. TruBlue is uniquely positioned in the marketplace to handle this need.

“TruBlue is a fantastic franchise opportunity for anyone who’s passionate about helping people love their homes and get their weekends back. We are uniquely positioned for massive growth and I’m looking forward to a bright future,” Platz said.

TruBlue Total House Care, which was founded in 2011 in Cincinnati, was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the 15th fastest growing franchise in the nation. TruBlue Total House Care is part of the Strategic Franchising Systems family, which also includes, Caring Transitions, Fresh Coat Painters, The Growth Coach and Pet Wants.

To learn more about TruBlue Total House Care, find a provider near you, or learn about the TruBlue franchise opportunities in your region, visit http://www.trubluehousecare.com/ or call 800-291-0771.

About TruBlue Total House Care

TruBlue Total House Care provides one convenient and affordable solution for all your house care needs – inside and out. TruBlue’s services include maid services, household repairs, yard work, emergency repairs and seasonal work, all handled by a personal House Care Manger. These affordable services are available year-round and customized to meet your needs and budget. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults with the goal of eliminating the worries, hassles and headaches of home maintenance by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services to fit any budget.