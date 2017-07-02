“Women may choose to preserve their fertility for many reasons” says Corey Burke, Tissue Bank Director for Cryos. “No matter what the reason is, freezing your eggs at an early reproductive age will best insure your chances of a future pregnancy.”

Cryos International Sperm and Egg Bank located in Orlando, Florida announced today that it would be expanding its range of services to include Social (elective) Egg Freezing. This is a welcome addition to their existing services of medical fertility preservation for both men and women, as well as elective fertility preservation for men. The company, which prides itself on helping to create families is proud to now provide women with the opportunity to preserve their fertility on their own terms.

In recent years, elective and medical fertility preservation for women and men has gained popularity. However, few practices have the experience and capability to offer egg freezing as a service. At Cryos, we have both the experience and the capability, as well as an onsite surgery center and state-of-the-art embryology lab, located at our Orlando, Florida facilities.

As of July 5th, 2017, Cryos will begin taking appointments for initial consultations so prospective clients can meet with one of our Clinical Coordinators. During this meeting, the process of Egg Freezing will be discussed in-depth to ensure that you aware of what the next steps are. Following that, an appointment will be scheduled with Dr. Mark Trolice - One of Orlando's top fertility experts, as well as being double board certified REI and OB/GYN. Watch his video on the right to watch him discuss his opinions on elective egg freezing.

For questions regarding Cryos’ social or medical egg freezing services, please call us at 407-203-1175 or e-mail usa(at)cryosinternational(dot)com.

________________________________________________

About Cryos International

Celebrating 30 years of experience and delivering to more than 80 countries, Cryos International is a trusted industry leader. As the world’s largest sperm bank, and first free-standing, independent egg bank in the United States, Cryos aims to ensure a wide selection of high-quality, extensively screened donor sperm and eggs from all races, ethnicities and phenotypes. To Cryos, high quality and professional service has always ranked as the most important issue in our relations with clients.

Cryos continuously works hard on improving and expanding its services.

For more information about Cryos International, visit our website.

To Cryos – it’s personal.

---

Media Contact:

Corey Burke

Cryos International

Tissue Bank Director

407-203-1175 Ext: 5003

cb(at)cryosinternational(dot)com