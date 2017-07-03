Space Coast Pain Management Clinic Growing with Population

Florida’s Space Coast is growing, and Florida Pain Relief Group is responding to demand. The Tampa-based medical company will open its newest interventional pain management clinic at 211 Coral Sands Drive, Suite A, Rockledge, Fla. on Monday, July 10.

The new clinic is larger to better serve more people who live with chronic pain. It will replace the Merritt Island facility at 595 N. Courtenay Parkway. The Merritt Island clinic will see patients through Friday, July 7. Scheduled patients will not experience appointment delays or interruptions when the practice moves to Rockledge.

Physician Partners of America (PPOA), Florida Pain Relief Group’s parent company, is also constructing a 30,000-square-foot, multi-specialty medical pavilion to better serve growth. Brevard County’s population has increased by more than 6% since 2010 and it is expected to add 66,000 more people by 2025.

Florida Pain Relief Group - Rockledge is the 20th interventional pain management clinic that PPOA has opened since 2013. Interventional pain management is a subspecialty of pain management medicine that concentrates on using minimally invasive techniques to treat acute and chronic pain. This includes post-surgical discomfort, bone or muscle pain, head and neck pain, malignancy, traumatic injury, and chronic back pain.

Interventional treatments may include injections, nerve blocks, and topical and oral medications. The goal is to increase patients’ enjoyment of life and ultimately to live pain-free.

The Rockledge clinic will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Schedule an appointment or get more information by calling (321) 735-6220.

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA), founded in 2013 and based in Tampa, Fla., is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates – Florida Pain Relief Group, Texas Pain Relief Group, Texas Foot and Ankle Group, Urgent Care of Texas and National Medical Practices – share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide their physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus managing increasingly complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com.