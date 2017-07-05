Concierge Telemedicine System Offers 4 – 8 Times Savings for Employers

Telemedicine Web Services has revamped its web site http://www.concierge-telemedicine.com to highlight a new tiered plan for employers. It offers telemedicine services with or without medical devices to cover all employees and their dependents from low acuity situations to higher acuity situations.

An employer would have an in-house Concierge Telemedicine (CTM) station with medical devices to serve employees while at work. The employer can make available CTM stations with medical devices to employees to take home in cases where they or their dependents are at-risk.

The tiered approach offers free CTM video-only service (similar to TelaDoc or AmericanWell) for low-acuity care to all other employees and dependents.

If the situation for an employee or dependent escalates to higher acuity, the appropriate medical devices can be provided to those individuals to match their needs.

In addition to providing substantial saving (4 to 8 times the cost of the CTM service) by reducing re-hospitalizations and Emergency Room visits, this comprehensive approach offers the general convenience of telemedicine and improved employee productivity.

A basic CTM station consists of video conferencing software, telemedicine system software, hospital grade PCP-USB stethoscope, general purpose exam cam with ENT attachments and a blood pressure meter. For under $1,000, this is a telemedicine cart at consumer pricing.

About Telemedicine Web Services:

TMWS is a technology innovator that markets its telehealth solutions through value added resellers (VAR). By providing each VAR with the flexibility to structure their own model for value-add product offerings, TMWS is fulfilling the demand for consumer telemedicine at a competitive price.

http://www.concierge-telemedicine.com