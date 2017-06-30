MEA’s National Gas Rodeo Announces a Two-Day Format and New Scoring

Relay event scores are the sole determinant for the overall National Gas Rodeo champion teams.

For the first time, MEA’s National Gas Rodeo will take place over two days. Qualifying events will take place on Friday, August 25, 2017 and the Relay to determine the championship teams will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2017. The National GAS Rodeo was started to promote the skills and team work of those working in the natural gas delivery industry. The team-based events build leadership and enhance company morale. We focus on safe, time-efficient performance of job skills. Xcel Energy is hosting the 2017 National Gas Rodeo at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Denver, Co. Spectators are invited to watch and cheer on the teams.

Championship team scoring has also changed this year. Now qualifying event scores are only used to determine which teams qualify for the Relay event. Relay event scores are the sole determinant for the overall National Gas Rodeo champion teams.

The National GAS Rodeo is expected to draw teams from utilities across the nation that see real value in letting their crews put themselves to the test. These companies believe that participating in the National Gas Rodeo can play an important role in developing a mindset and skill-set of excellence and professionalism.

Registration is open for both 4 and 2 person teams. Sponsorships are available; please check out sponsor opportunities at http://www.nationalgasrodeo.org. For more information go to http://www.nationalgasrodeo.org or contact John Gann at (651) 289-9600 x105, johng (at) midwestenergy (dot) org.

The National GAS Rodeo thanks all their sponsors for supporting this event. In particular, the Rodeo thanks Case Construction Equipment, Val-Tex, and K.R. Swerdfeger - the Premier sponsors. Without the many sponsors this event would not be possible.

About the National GAS Rodeo:

The National GAS Rodeo is the proving ground for the elite gas crews from across the United States. The intense competition and camaraderie of the Rodeo offer competitors an opportunity to showcase their skills and professionalism. The National GAS Rodeo is proudly administered by MEA and supported by American Gas Association, American Public Gas Association, and Southern Gas Association.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.