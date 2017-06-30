CBCF 47th Annual Legislative Conference

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated (CBCF) is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 47th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC), scheduled for September 20 – 24, 2017 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

This year’s ALC is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants from around the nation and will offer 100 forums on public policy issues facing African Americans and the global black community. The conference theme, “And Still I Rise” reflects a legacy of resilience that emphasizes the collective strength of the black community to rise above continued racial inequalities. Congresswoman Robin Kelly of Illinois and Congressman Marc Veasey of Texas will serve as honorary co-chairs of this year’s conference.

“The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated (CBCF) has, as one of its vital roles, the bringing together of major opinion leaders and politicians, geared toward the Black Agenda, from all over the country annually. This year, more than ever, it is crucial that we join together in a vigorous debate on major issues impacting the African American community.

“ALC ‘17 will be provocative, instructive, and inspiring for all of those who participate in the many legislative sessions and braintrusts. It will increase your knowledge regarding the challenging issues facing the African American community; and as well, motivate you to take action. None of us can afford to miss this year’s conference and we look forward to seeing you there to prepare for confronting the serious issues of our day in the coming months. Join our call to action to help solve problems and improve the lives of many,” stated Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chair of the CBCF Board of Directors.

Individuals from across the country and around the world attend ALC to explore the challenges and opportunities facing African Americans and the diaspora through a series of policy panels on education, economic development, public health, voting rights, the environment, networking sessions, a national town hall and much more.

The CBCF’s mission is to advance the needs of the global black community by developing leaders, informing policy and educating the public. “We recognize the importance of economic, social, cultural and environmental determinants and the potentially deleterious effects on African American communities nationwide,” said CBCF president and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “The ALC is a central platform which aims to address the challenging realities facing African Americans by fostering debate, innovative thinking and forging consensus on ways forward for those who historically have not been well served in our communities.”

“ALC has been a pillar for the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and the CBCF to engage today’s African American policy makers, activists, and community leaders on overcoming racial inequities and economic challenges,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “This year, ALC attendees have an opportunity to collaborate with celebrated personalities, faith leaders, and industry executives on what’s needed to rise above disparities.”

“It is critical that we come together to address the systematic issues plaguing our community,” noted Congressman Veasey. “ALC provides the platform for civically engaged citizens to gain the tools needed to increase economic opportunities, safeguard voting rights, and alleviate poverty in our communities.”

The ALC is also a time to network and have fun! Networking and special events include the Exhibit Showcase with an on-site employment fair and free health screenings; the Prayer Breakfast, National Town Hall, Gospel Extravaganza, the Annual Celebration of Leadership in the Fine Arts, which honors the contributions of individuals in the performing and visual arts who have influenced our history and inspired generations; and the culminating event, the Phoenix Awards Dinner, which supports the Foundation’s mission critical programs including education, economic development, health and research.

Register here CBCF Inc.org/ALC for this year’s ALC. You can also sign up to receive CBCF news and updates delivered to your inbox at cbcfinc.org/subscribe and follow the CBCF on social media.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/CBCFInc (#CBCFALC17)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBCFInc

Instagram: http://instagram.com/cbcfinc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/congressional-black-caucus-foundation

Google+: http://google.com/+CBCFIncorg

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CBCFINC

ABOUT CBCF

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated, established in 1976, is a non-partisan, non-profit, public policy, research and educational institute intended to broaden and elevate the influence of African Americans in the political, legislative and public policy arenas.