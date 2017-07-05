Timothy Leonard

Timothy Leonard, executive vice president, operations and technology for TMW Systems, was recognized as 2017 “Data Visionary” in the Americas Data Heroes Awards program sponsored by Hortonworks. The award was presented in San Jose, Calif., in conjunction with the DataWorks Summit/Hadoop Summit, an annual technology conference focused on big data best practices among the world’s most successful companies.

Leonard was selected for the award based in part on TMW’s leadership in the development of advanced business analytics and big data solutions that help drive actionable intelligence for commercial and private fleets, third-party logistics providers, freight brokers and other transportation enterprises. TMW in 2016 introduced the TMW Reveal Series, a cloud-based business intelligence and data analytics platform that enables users to leverage big data through advanced, transportation-specific data models and visualization tools. The solution, which supports data from leading transportation management systems, mobile communications platforms, asset maintenance solutions and other sources, enables users to enhance their predictive capabilities by unlocking answers deeply embedded within operational data and historical trends.

Leonard also has authored several white papers and presentations documenting opportunities for transportation businesses to use information technology to solve an array of competitive challenges. His most recent paper, “Transportation Institution vs. Information,” examines the use of master data management and other strategies in meeting the needs of shippers in an omni-channel business environment.

“Under Tim’s leadership, our BI team is helping carriers, 3PLs and other customers revolutionize their use of data in assessing business performance and identifying emerging opportunities,” said David Wangler, president of TMW Systems. “We are pleased and very proud that his achievements have been recognized by such a distinguished community of technology professionals.”

Leonard, who joined TMW in 2015, is a former technology executive for General Motors and chief technology officer and vice president of information management for US Xpress Inc. His responsibilities span all TMW operations and solutions, including business intelligence, transportation management solutions, carrier decision support/optimization solutions, routing and dispatch, and fleet maintenance software.

About TMW Systems

TMW is a leading transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerage and 3PL organizations. Founded in 1983, TMW has focused on providing enterprise software to the transportation industry, including asset-based and non-asset-based operations as well as heavy-duty vehicle service centers. With offices in Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Vancouver, the company serves over 2,000 customers, including many of the largest, most sophisticated and complex transportation service companies in North America. TMW is a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and part of the international Transportation and Logistics Division.

