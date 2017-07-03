Neptune Society of Northern California Relocates Main Office

Neptune Society of Northern California

Neptune Society of Northern California Novato has recently relocated their storefront location to 975 Diablo Avenue, Unit 104, Novato, CA 94947. With a new location to service its community, Neptune Society of Northern California Novato is ready to continue providing dignified cremation services and fulfilling the final wishes of their customers.

New cremation plans can be carried out at this location, and all plans and services made at the previous location remain valid at the new location. The new office provides a comfortable setting in which families can discuss their their final wishes. The same friendly Neptune Society of Northern California Novato team will be available to answer questions about cremation services and cremation preplanning options in California, and all of Neptune Society Northern California Novato's same great services will be available at this new location.

For more information about the cost of Novato cremations or cremation options in California, families are welcome to contact the cremation experts at Neptune Society of Northern California Novato online or over the phone. There is also a wealth of information available on Neptune Society of Northern California's website through ebooks, articles, and questions answered directly by funeral directors. The friendly staff is ready to assist families in their new home.

California FD #1289, #1309, #1359, #2031