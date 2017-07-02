RacingJunk.Com Partners with the American Drag Racing League

“The American Drag Racing League is a very exciting addition to our partnership network. Drag racing is an important area for our online classifieds; in fact, it’s probably what we’re best known for.

RacingJunk.com, the world's leader in automotive motorsports and performance related classifieds, is happy to announce its partnership with the American Drag Racing League (ADRL). The co-marketing partnership between the two organizations will help to bring awareness of major ADRL racing events, and will also help to increase brand recognition for RacingJunk.com among ADRL’s fans and competitors.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for those looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With over 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates more than two million visits each month.

Founded in 2004, the ADRL is one of the United States’ most exciting and well-known motorsports series. With categories including Funny Cars, Pro Stocks, Jet Cars, Dragsters, Pro Mods and Top Fuel Harleys, it has something for everyone. Its host of heart-pounding races, taking place all over the country, offers some of the fastest and most thrilling drag racing action available.

“The ‘new’ American Drag Racing League is proud to announce that it has named Racingjunk.com the Official Online Classifieds partner of the ADRL,” said Jeffery L. Biegun, CEO of the ADRL Tour. “Our strategic visions are very similar between the two companies. We are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship. The ‘new’ ADRL will bring some of the fastest racing to a race track near you and the co-marketing partnership between the two organizations will bring greater awareness and attendance at ADRL events while expanding RacingJunk.com's reach to race competitors and fans who can benefit from its online services.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, “The American Drag Racing League is a very exciting addition to our partnership network. Drag racing is an important area for our online classifieds; in fact, it’s probably what we’re best known for. We're sure that our community of fans and enthusiasts will love to see these races, and that the ADRL’s fans and competitors will benefit from our classifieds and other services.”

To learn about the ADRL, visit their website at ADRLTour.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.