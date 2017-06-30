"The NE Delta HSA Integrative Behavioral Health and Primary Care Model ensures that our citizens have access to the care they need, no matter where they enter the health care system," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, NE Delta HSA Executive Director.

Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, NE Delta HSA Executive Director, was invited to speak at a national conference this week to communicate how NE Delta HSA successfully implements its prevention programs. The conference, entitled Integrating Primary and Behavioral Health Care Through the Lens of Prevention, took place in Fort Worth, with the mission to improve behavioral and primary health outcomes by integration with prevention practices across public, private, and community sectors. The conference was sponsored by the Department of Outreach at the University of Oklahoma.

The NE Delta HSA Prevention department uses research-based curriculums, environmental strategies, coalition-building and other proactive and data-driven strategies to help prevent and reduce risk-taking behaviors among regional youth, adolescents and the general population. NE Delta HSA manages and administers these evidence-based prevention programs through its trusted regional and local community partners.

"NE Delta HSA's innovative Prevention program is an integral facet of our integrative behavioral health and primary care approach," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, NE Delta HSA Executive Director. "We have expanded our outreach activities beyond school-based programs into local communities," he said. "We will continue to help curtail negative health indicators."

Recent examples of NE Delta HSA's prevention work with youth include establishment of the NE Delta HSA Opportunity Zone, which works to engage the south Monroe community toward positive health outcomes. It is one of several NE Delta HSA-initiated regional coalitions that are designed to transform communities and reduce mental health and addiction prevalence, improve primary healthcare outcomes, reduce crime rates, enhance academic performance, equip faith and community leaders and establish and support public policies.

An example of recent Opportunity Zone work in action includes the award of mini-grants by NE Delta HSA in spring 2017 to students within an Opportunity Zone community. The students utilized the funds to create public service announcements (PSAs) that strengthen youth awareness around serious problems and health risks associated with underage alcohol use, tobacco use, prescription drug use, the impact of suicide, bullying, cyberbullying and general violence. NE Delta HSA is running the PSAs on regional TV and radio stations to further boost awareness of the students' efforts.

Additionally, the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Behavioral Health most recent Prevention Services Quarterly Process Outcome Report shows several key areas in which NE Delta HSA contributes to statewide efforts that translate into greater numbers of our population armed to lead healthy, productive lives.

Report data shows that NE Delta HSA served 7,895 youth enrollees during the third quarter, which is up from 5,784 from the same quarter during the previous year. Activities within this measurement include evidence-based activities that affect life and social skills, including decision-making, refusal skills, critical analysis of media messages and systematic judgment abilities.

The report also shows that NE Delta HSA provided 461,727 provider staff activities to the regional, general population, which comprise three strategies:

-- A Community-Based Process, which aims to enhance the ability of the community to more effectively provide prevention and treatment services for substance use disorders. Activities within this strategy include enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of services implementation, interagency collaboration and coalition-building

-- Environmental Strategies, which establishes or changes community standards, codes and attitudes, thereby influencing incidence and prevalence of substance abuse in the general population, such as prevention of underage sales of tobacco and alcohol

-- Information Dissemination, which provides awareness and knowledge of the nature and extent of substance use, abuse and addiction and their effects on individuals, families and communities. It also provides knowledge and awareness of available prevention programs and services. Activities in this strategy include health fairs, materials dissemination, media campaigns and speaking engagements.

"The NE Delta HSA Integrative Behavioral Health and Primary Care Model ensures that our citizens have access to the care they need, no matter where they enter the health care system," said Dr. Sizer. "Our nationally-recognized, integrative approach, recently selected by a Massachusetts Institute of Technology research center as a national Health Care Competition Winner, includes collaborative work with regional partners in prevention, education, business and in regional municipalities and parishes to serve our citizens," he said. "We work diligently to reduce barriers to quality healthcare that arise from negative societal health determinants such as poverty, joblessness and access to adequate housing."

