The Greenville branch office of Hire Dynamics has been named a 2017 Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the fourth consecutive year, ranking in the no. 1 spot for the last three years. Specific rankings for this year will be announced August 3rd. SC Biz News has partnered with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group for the past 12 years to identify and honor 70 top workplaces in South Carolina.

The 2017 Best Places to Work list recognizes both for-profit and not-for-profit employers across the state that are benefiting the state's overall economy, workforce, and advancement. Organizations go through an extensive review in order to top the list, including a two-part test that first evaluates companies for their workplace policies, demographics and company philosophy. The second part of the nomination process distributes surveys to employees to measure the overall employee experience. These two combined scores determine what businesses rank as top places to work.

In August, Hire Dynamics and other fellow honorees of the award will be profiled in a special section of the statewide publication of SCBIZ magazine. Colonial Life will also host a celebratory dinner and reception on August 3, 2017 to recognize the rated winners and all companies for being “the best employers in the state of South Carolina.”

About Hire Dynamics:

Putting an average of 5,000 people to work every week, Hire Dynamics is an industry leading staffing provider ranked in the Top 1% of staffing companies based on client and talent satisfaction. Specializing in contact (call) centers, manufacturing facilities, logistics/e-commerce operations and office support, Hire Dynamics has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analyst’s “Best Staffing Firms to Work For,” Inavero’s “Best of Staffing” Awards, and Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

Founded in 2001 with the mission to be the #1 staffing company you refer to a friend, Hire Dynamics now serves more than 550 clients and offers work to more than 22,000 individuals, including over 600 veterans. The company has 12 branch offices and 27 on-sites throughout the Southeast. Learn more at http://www.hiredynamics.com, on LinkedIn here, and on Facebook and Twitter @HireDynamics.