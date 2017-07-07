“The Interwoven Gospel Accounts of Matthew Mark Luke and John”: a unified attempt to retell the story and message of Jesus Christ. “The Interwoven Gospel Accounts of Matthew Mark Luke and John” is the creation of published author, Frank Daugherty.

The author believes that it is imperative that every statement or question or phrase or word that was used by the inspired authors of the four accounts, if possible, should also be used in this one telling in the interwoven Gospel Accounts of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. It was the author’s hope to remain as true as possible to the four sacred texts.

“All these words came from God; they all came out of His mouth! May God bless this work; and may God bless you as you read it!” --Frank Daugherty

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Daugherty’s new book reveals the value of God’s word.

“The Interwoven Gospel Accounts of Matthew Mark Luke and John” is the author’s attempt to merge the four accounts of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Every effort has been made to include, where possible, all the words that were spoken by Jesus and that were used in describing the events surrounding His life as they were revealed in the four accounts.

Jesus said, “Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.” In that spirit, “The Interwoven Gospel Accounts of Matthew Mark Luke and John” was written to reveal the importance of God’s word.

View a synopsis of “The Interwoven Gospel Accounts of Matthew Mark Luke and John” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase “The Interwoven Gospel Accounts of Matthew Mark Luke and John” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “The Interwoven Gospel Accounts of Matthew Mark Luke and John”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.