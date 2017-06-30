Brown Books Publishing Company is pleased to announce two of the company’s titles, Wounded Tiger, by T. Martin Bennett, and Vagabonding with Kids, by AK Turner, have been named winners in the 19th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. Four releases from the Dallas-based publishing house were named INDIES Book of the Year Finalists.

T. Martin Bennett’s Wounded Tiger is the 2016 Foreword INDIES Gold Award Winner, War & Military (Adult Fiction). Based on the compelling true story of Mitsuo Fuchida, the Japanese pilot who led the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II, Wounded Tiger is a well-researched, incredibly thorough fictional historical account of the 1941 attack.

AK Turner’s Vagabonding with Kids is the 2016 Foreword INDIES Silver Award Winner, Humor (Adult Nonfiction). With her signature wit, NY Times bestselling author Turner shares true stories of her typical family foursome, living an atypical life while traversing the globe.

Four Brown Books titles were named 2016 Foreword Book of the Year finalists: AK Turner’s Vagabonding with Kids and Vagabonding with Kids: Australia, both in the Travel (Adult Nonfiction) category; Midlife Happy Hour: Our Reward for Surviving Careers, Kids, and Chaos, by Elaine Ambrose, Humor (Adult Nonfiction); and Blatantly Honest: Normal Teen, Abnormal Life, by Makaila Nichols, Young Adult Nonfiction (Children's).

“Brown Books salutes our four authors honored at the INDIES Book of the Year Awards. We are absolutely delighted for each of them to receive this distinguished recognition,” stated Milli Brown, founder and CEO of Brown Books Publishing Group.

INDIES Award Director Michele Lonoconus commented, “Being an INDIES winner is no small feat–particularly this year when there was a record number of entries. Congratulations to all the winners.”

More than 2,000 entries were submitted to Foreword Reviews in 66 categories, with a panel of over 150 librarians and booksellers judging the winners. The awards recognize the best books published in 2016 from small, indie, and university presses, as well as self-published authors. Winners were announced on June 24, 2017, at the American Library Association’s Annual Conference in Chicago.

###

Media Contact: LaNell Armour, lanell.armour(at)theagencyatbb(dot)com; 972.248.9500.

About Brown Books Publishing Group (BBPG)

Founded in 1994 as an Entrepreneurial Publisher for Entrepreneurial Authors®, Brown Books Publishing Group was established to fill a need in the publishing world by allowing authors to have a voice in the publishing process while retaining the rights to their intellectual property. Applying this innovative Relationship Publishing™ model, Brown Books has cultivated a prestigious stable of authors, from New York Times bestsellers to Pulitzer Prize winners and more. Boasting hundreds of high-quality books across genres, Brown Books is a fiercely independent publisher that encourages author empowerment. In 1994, Brown Books ushered in A New Era in Publishing™, and more than two decades later, continues to be a successful innovative leader in the publishing industry. For more information, please visit http://www.BrownBooks.com.

About The Agency at Brown Books (ABB)

As a sister company of Brown Books Publishing Group, The Agency at Brown Books is backed by more than 20 years of publishing excellence, leveraged in the first full-service public relations, marketing, branding and distribution provider within a publishing house. The Agency provides high-level public relations, marketing and distribution services for not only Brown Books authors, but also non-affiliated authors, all within the same house. For more information, please visit http://www.TheAgencyatBB.com.

About Foreword

Founded in 1998, Foreword Reviews is the only independent media company completely devoted to independent publishing. Featuring a Folio:Award-winning bi-monthly print review journal, and online publication, Foreword exclusively covers small, university, and independent (non “Big 5”) publishers, books, and creators. Foreword is based in Traverse City, Michigan.