It's music that will make you proud

WCPE FM Celebrates Independence Day

TheClassicalStation.org Features American Music

WCPE Music Director William Woltz announces an Americana Weekend to celebrate the 4th of July, July 1-4, 2017. Listen for music from U.S. composers and performers, both native and adopted.

“Our extended holiday weekend observance begins Saturday, July 1, and features great U.S. composers, orchestras and soloists,” says Woltz. “Of course the 4th will be filled with rousing orchestral favorites and lots of patriotic selections to celebrate the birth of our country.”

Highlights of the celebration:

1 Saturday

9:00 a.m. Beethoven: Symphony no. 5 in C Minor

11:00 a.m. Gershwin: An American in Paris

12:00 p.m. Traditional: “Deep River”

2:00 p.m. Dvořák: American Suite

4:00 p.m. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches

5:00 p.m. Sousa: “Hail to the Spirit of Liberty”

2 Sunday

10:00 a.m. Beach: Grand Mass in E-flat

11:00 a.m. Mizesko: Sketches from Pinehurst

12:00 p.m. Sousa: “The Liberty Bell”

2:00 p.m. Gould: “American Caprice”

3:00 p.m. Copland: Appalachian Spring

4:00 p.m. Still: Symphony no. 1 (Afro-American)

5:00 p.m. Gershwin, arr. Bunch: Porgy and Bess Fantasy for Piano Trio

3 Monday

9:00 a.m. Amram: Theme and Variations on “Red River Valley” for Flute and Strings

11:00 a.m. Dvořák: String Quartet no. 12 in F (American)

12:00 p.m. Copland: “An Outdoor Overture”

2:00 p.m. Hailstork: Three Spirituals

3:00 p.m. Gershwin: Second Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra

5:00 p.m. Williams: Air and “Simple Gifts”

8:00 p.m. Copland: Billy the Kid

9:00 p.m. Gershwin: Concerto in F

4 Tuesday

8:00 a.m. Williams: “Liberty Fanfare”

9:00 a.m. Dvořák: Symphony no. 9 in E Minor (From the New World)

11:00 a.m. Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

12:00 p.m. Gould: “Amber Waves”

2:00 p.m. Carpenter: Skyscrapers

3:00 p.m. Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite

5:00 p.m. Sousa: “The Stars and Stripes Forever”

7:00 p.m. Buck: “Festival Overture on ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’”

8:00 p.m. Copland: Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo

9:00 p.m. Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture

10:00 p.m. Barber: “Adagio for Strings”

Request your favorite American music at the Saturday Evening Request Program.

“It's music that will make you proud,” concludes Woltz.

