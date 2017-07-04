All Faiths Cremation Society has now embraced All Faiths Funeral Alternatives and Cremation Service as part of its network of service locations. With over 50 years of combined experience between both locations, families in the central Florida area will be better able to plan a dignified cremation service for themselves or their loved ones. Local representatives from All Faiths Cremation Society's offices will be available to help families plan services efficiently, while navigating the necessary paperwork and regulations.

All Faiths has served the Orlando community since 1990 with care and compassion. Since its inception, it has ensured that each family's needs are met by providing support and guidance through the cremation process. Burial services and memorial tributes have also been provided for those families who wish to have more traditional services. The new All Faiths Cremation & Burial Society is located at 4901 S. Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32806.

Providing quality cremation services without breaking the budget can be a daunting task, especially in the wake of a loss. The staff of All Faiths Cremation Society has the expertise to guide families through the process.

Those interested in cremation services in Orlando or elsewhere in central Florida may contact either location by visiting their office location, calling the office, or completing an online information request form. An expert will soon provide information about their services and the cremation process. For information on burial services, please contact the All Faiths Cremation Society Orlando office.