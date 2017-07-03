the cost of chronic pain and migraine is staggering, and it’s easy for practitioners to be completely overwhelmed... That is why education is power!

PAINWeek®—the largest US pain conference for frontline practitioners—is celebrating its 11th annual meeting. Joining the conference will be the American Headache Society (AHS). “Chronic pain is disabling, but so is migraine,” commented Kathleen Digre MD, President-Elect of AHS. “Migraine affects over 36 million people (especially women) in the United States and is 1 of the top 5 most disabling conditions in the world. The opioid epidemic is now a public health crisis, the cost of chronic pain and migraine is staggering, and it’s easy for practitioners to be completely overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of sufferers and comorbidities that accompany pain. That is why education is power!”

Dr. Digre, Professor Neurology, Ophthalmology; Adjunct Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology, Anesthesia; Director, Division of Headache and Neuro-ophthalmology; Director, Center of Excellence Women’s Health at University of Utah, continued, “By joining forces in PAINWeek 2017, the American Headache Society empowers providers with an educational track to treat migraine and chronic migraine effectively. The best way to solve this pain crisis is recognition, education, and working together.”

Sessions on Tuesday, September 5, include Diagnosis of Chronic Migraine and Episodic Migraine; Transitions, Risk Factors, and Barriers to Care; Case Studies and Q&A; Pathophysiology of Chronic Migraine and Episodic Migraine; Acute Treatment Strategies; and Preventive Treatment Strategies.

Convening at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas September 5-9, PAINWeek 2017 expects to welcome over 2300 physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals for a comprehensive program of course offerings, satellite events, and exhibits. Additionally, over 100 exhibitors will be participating at the Exhibit Hall, commencing with the traditional Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening.

Peruse the Schedule at a Glance, available at painweek.org/schedule, for a comprehensive overview of tracks and courses. As at prior PAINWeek conferences, the 2017 curriculum will feature a wealth of course concentrations, including behavioral pain management, health coaching, interventional pain management, master classes, medical/legal, neurology, palliative care, pharmacotherapy, physical therapy, as well as special interest sessions such as The Regulatory Agency Will See You Now; Within You, Without You: Virtual Reality for Pain Management; and A Comedy of Errors: Methadone, Marijuana, and Buprenorphine.

The PAINWeek curriculum now encompasses over 120 CE/CME course hours, enabling attendees to earn up to 35.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.

A registration discount is available until the end of this month. For more information or to register, visit http://www.painweek.org.

