Jenny Kreisher, marketing specialist with MidAtlantic Farm Credit, successfully completed the Leadership Carroll program on June 13. Kreisher was one of 40 selected to complete the nine-month professional development program, created to educate those who work in Carroll County about the many resources and organizations that are located within the county.

“Leadership Carroll provided me a wonderful opportunity to learn more about what Carroll County has to offer, and meet others who serve the people living and working here,” says Kreisher. “Every month offered a new experience I wouldn’t have been able to have otherwise. I recommend it to anyone who works in Carroll, or who calls this great county home.”

Leadership Carroll is offered through the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Carroll County Community College. Since its beginning in 1990, it has been providing existing and emerging leaders within the community a combination of leadership training and education of the community, including an overview of the opportunities and issues facing the county.

For more information about Leadership Carroll, and how to apply for the next class, visit http://carrollcountychamber.org/leadership-carroll.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 10,600 members and over $2.6 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.