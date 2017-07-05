RxCommunicator

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy (BioPlus), one of the nation’s leading innovative specialty pharmacies, releases a secure mobile platform called RxCommunicator that opens the door to the specialty pharmacy, letting physicians track their patients’ prescription process in real time, all while keeping patient data secure and HIPAA-compliant.

“Physicians shared with us that they are spending too much time and too many resources tracking down patients and their specialty pharmacy prescriptions,” says Stephen Vogt, Pharm.D., President and CEO of BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy. “We listened and the solution we created in RxCommunicator saves our physicians and their offices real time and real money. Simply put: there is no more guessing when their patients’ prescriptions will be ready because physicians now have our specialty pharmacy in their pocket,” Dr. Vogt adds.

Individual prescriptions can be tracked from the physician’s initial referral all the way until the prescription arrives at a patient’s door, with real-time workflow tracking that shows when each patient is admitted, when prescriptions are filled, and if there are any steps in the process that require attention.

The quick and easy badging system shows, at a glance, information about financial assistance, shipping notices, and referral forwarding. The 2-Hour Patient Acceptance Guarantee from BioPlus is readily viewed, with an on-screen timer for each patient for the duration of their admission process. BioPlus does more than provide a two-hour turnaround, we prove it.

“Communication is a key feature with this app. Updates are available in real time through email or via push notification (whichever the physician prefers) and if a physician ever has a question for their single point of contact, it’s simply a tap away to send a real-time, secure message to the pharmacy or contact us by phone. RxCommunicator will change the way physician offices work, making it easier, faster, and saving money, too,” explains Denise Houston, Executive Director, Digital and Brand Marketing at BioPlus. “An initial small group of nearly 100 medical doctor’s offices who have been given access and have been using RxCommunicator have already provided very positive feedback in terms of the ease of use and both time and money saving benefits of this mobile app.”

RxCommunicator is available to download for both iOS and Android users.



About BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy is a leading independent, national specialty pharmacy and the first and only specialty pharmacy to offer a two-hour turnaround from referral to patient acceptance. Our company celebrates 28 years of innovative excellence in specialty pharmacy, working closely with payers and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with prescribers to get prompt treatment for patients, and directly supporting our patients nationwide to achieve optimal health outcomes. We provide a complete range of specialty services, including for hepatitis C, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other complex, chronic conditions. BioPlus, a privately-held, pharmacist-owned company based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, is accredited by URAC, VIPPS, and ACHC with a Distinction in Oncology.

