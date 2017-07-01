Engineered Venture Services (EVS) proudly announces the “Next Generation Engineered” approach to venture due diligence. This approach provides a new innovative, consistent, and process based methodology, that optimizes the venture evaluation process for family office investing. At EVS, CEO, Julio Gonzalez, and his team focus on four due diligence focus industries. These industries include: Life Sciences, Medical Devices, Technology, and Real Estate.

Advantages of Family Office Investing with EVS

a) Invest in prequalified and risk minimized venture investment opportunities using a next generation rating system

b) Optimize investment alignment between specific portfolio requirements and available venture investment opportunity

c) Benchmark your venture investment opportunity against industry best practice and next generation evaluation metrics

d) Minimize the time, effort, and costs associated with venture engagement and evaluation activities

e) Minimize venture investment risk by optimizing potential Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credits to offset capital investments

The EVS Venture Rating System

The EVS Venture Rating System is a next generation venture evaluation rating metric that is included with every EVS Report. The EVS Rating System provides a simplified, time sensitive, and effective, venture investment confidence metric. EVS’s proprietary evaluation process utilizes optimized and stream lined subsets of the venture due diligence industry best practice methodologies. For more information, visit http://www.EngineeredVentureServices.com.