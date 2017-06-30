TruWest Receives Continued Funding to Assist First-Time Homebuyers

“TruWest is happy to be helping our neighbors in the community who want to achieve the dream of owning a home and we want to continue doing that.”

TruWest® Credit Union, in participation with the Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) Program, is happy to announce that it has received approval to provide up to $750,000 in order to assist first-time, low-income homebuyers.

Since 2013, TruWest has participated in the WISH Program to help renters become homebuyers and reach their dream of owning where they live. The program offers financial institutions the opportunity to earn a 3-to-1 matching grant of up to $15,000 that can be applied to a down payment and closing costs when a qualifying individual or family decides to take out a mortgage with the credit union.

“We’re extremely thrilled to participate in this program for another year,” said TruWest Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Farid Farbod. “TruWest is happy to be helping our neighbors in the community who want to achieve the dream of owning a home and we want to continue doing that.”

Even more, Farbod attributes success stories coming from people purchasing their homes through TruWest. “It’s the personal touch and excellent service on top of the WISH Program that really helps those that come to us. Buying a home for the first time is a big decision and they should receive all the help that they need.”

