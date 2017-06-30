Françoise Gilbert, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the Future of Transportation World Conference, in Cologne, Germany, July 5-6. The conference will focus on bringing together world transportation leaders to study and discuss what’s next and ‘Getting Transport Off the Ground.’

Gilbert will participate in the panel discussion “Hands off my car – privacy, cybersecurity and other legal challenges of connected cars.” She will discuss the significant privacy and cybersecurity issues raised by the development and operation of connected vehicles. The operation of connected vehicles require the collection and processing of a wide variety of data that may be used for a broad range of purposes, from operating the vehicle, to taking a user to the planned destination, to evaluating the driver's performance, and much more. It may be shared with numerous third parties for different purposes.

Each type of data and each use of this data may raise different privacy or cybersecurity concerns and may require different levels of privacy or cybersecurity protection according to the purpose for which it is collected. The panel will also discuss the leading actors/regulators in the U.S. and EU, including U.S. Federal and State laws, as well as issues surrounding the security of the product, network, and data relating to connected cars.

Gilbert, located in the firm’s Silicon Valley office, focuses her practice and research on U.S. and global data privacy and cybersecurity in a wide variety of markets, including, among others, internet, big data, connected devices, sensors, artificial intelligence, robotics, and other emerging technologies. Her clients include large, multinational entities, big data analytics companies, connected device developers, cloud service providers, publishers, internet stores, insurance companies, financial institutions, manufacturers, service providers, trade associations, non-profit organizations, software developers, and others.

Gilbert is the author of the two-volume treatise “Global Privacy and Security Law,” published by Wolters Kluwer (http://www.globalprivacybook.com), and the co-author of a dozen other law books, including for example “Robotic Technologies Law,” published by Larcier, and “Internet of Things and Data Analytics,” published by Wiley. She has received law degrees and obtained bar admissions both in the United States and in France, and holds CIPP/US, CIPP/EU, and CIPM certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

