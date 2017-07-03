Form 2290 Filing Season Officially Open for the 2017-18 Tax Year

After transmitting the Form 2290 to the IRS with ExpressTruckTax, drivers will receive their stamped Schedule 1 via email within 15 minutes

Debuted by software company SPAN Enterprises in 2009, ExpressTruckTax has quickly become the #1 IRS-authorized Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) Form 2290 e-filing solution in the industry. Truck owners are able to easily e-file their Form 2290 will receive their stamped Schedule 1, a form that is required for drivers to continue operating their heavy vehicles.

The Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) Form 2290 tax filing season is officially open, with the deadline to file Form 2290 being August 31st. Transportation professionals can take advantage of ExpressTruckTax’s innovative 2290 e-filing solutions to quickly and conveniently handle all of their 2290 needs.

All transportation professionals who operate heavy vehicles with a weight of 55,000 pounds or more are required by law to file HVUT Form 2290 by the August 31st deadline. Should a driver fail to file and not receive their stamped Schedule 1, they could face a series of penalties. ExpressTruckTax makes this process incredibly simple by providing a step-by-step filing guide to help truckers complete their form in a matter of minutes.

Generally, upon transmitting Form 2290 to the IRS with ExpressTruckTax, drivers will receive their stamped Schedule 1 via email within 15 minutes depending on the volume of the IRS at the time. The sooner they file, the sooner their form is processed and approved.

To make the e-filing process even more convenient, ExpressTruckTax offers a free Form 2290 mobile application that allows drivers to e-file Form 2290 on or off the road. The filing process can be completed in just a few steps, and drivers will receive their stamped Schedule 1 almost immediately. The Form 2290 mobile app is available for smartphones and tablets and can be downloaded for free in the App Store and Google Play.

Whether a driver is filing their 2290 on ExpressTruckTax.com or with the free Form 2290 app, an instant internal audit is done to be sure their form if free of any basic errors before it’s transmitted to the IRS. However, forms could still be rejected, which is why ExpressTruckTax makes it easy to file a Form 2290 amendment, retransmit rejected forms, and even offers free VIN corrections.

ExpressTruckTax offers 100% US-based customer support that cannot be matched by any other service provider. Located in Rock Hill, SC, ExpressTruckTax has cultivated an outstanding team of support professionals including a Spanish support division. During the 2290 season, ExpressTruckTax holds extended hours from 8 AM EST - 7 PM EST, Monday - Friday with email support available 24/7.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Created and headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in IRS e-filing software and mobile applications by continuing to produce solutions for a multitude of information returns, such as Form 1099/W2 at ExpressTaxFilings.com, Heavy Vehicle Use Tax Form 2290, e-file extensions at ExpressExtension.com. SPAN Enterprises is available to answer your questions, by offering a 100%, US-based, customer support team that can be reached over the phone, via live chat, and through 24/7 email support.