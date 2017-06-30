HelloSign Lands Leader Category on Latest G2 Crowd Grid for eSignature

HelloSign, the company powering the future of intelligent business, today announces its placement as a Leader in the Grid for eSignature according to users on G2 Crowd, the world’s leading software review platform. The Summer 2017 E-Signature Grid Report, which ranks providers based on crowdsourced user reviews, customer satisfaction and market presence, names HelloSign as the eSignature software that users are most likely to recommend due to it’s first place score in customer satisfaction.

HelloSign users on G2 Crowd also ranked HelloSign the highest out of all other eSignature providers in the Leader category for:



Enterprise scalability

Integration APIs

Ease of document signing

Reminders and expirations

Signature workflow

Overall ease of use

Meeting necessary requirements

Net Promoter Score (90%)

“It’s incredibly rewarding to know that it’s feedback from our users that propelled us into the Leader category of the G2 Crowd eSignature Grid amongst companies much larger than we are,” says Whitney Bouck, COO at HelloSign. “This is a testament not only to how efficiently we work as a team, but how vigilant we are about putting our users first in every decision we make. Because of our agility, we’re able to make an incredibly valuable product without all of the unnecessary clunkiness you see in typical enterprise software, and our users clearly love that.”

“HelloSign has been identified as a Leader in our Summer 2017 E-Signature Grid Report, based on their large market presence and high levels of customer satisfaction,” said Mitch Lieberman, director of research, G2 Crowd. “HelloSign’s satisfaction ratings were highlighted by ‘quality of support’, ‘ease of use’, ‘meets requirements’, ‘ease of admin’, ‘ease of doing business with’, and ‘ease of setup’, each scoring higher than the industry average. Additionally, 98 percent of users rated it four out of five stars or better.”

