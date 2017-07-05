Shasta QA off to Strong 2017 with six New Clients

Companies and developers emerged from late- and election-year business doldrums seeking partners for software QA services.

REDDING, Calif., July 1, 2017 – Shasta QA started strong in the first half of 2017 with six new clients signing on for its software QA outsourcing services.

The additions brings Shasta QA’’s current client list to 16, including 120 during the company’s 15 years of providing QA solutions from rural America for tech companies from Silicon Valley to New York City. The latest client signings are a diverse group, including:



A mesh Wi-Fi company dedicated to improved performance for business and consumers.

A company with diagnostic medical device technology.

An investment firm utilizing automated wealth management for its customers.

A company with a smartphone photo manipulation and enhancement mobile app.

An insurance brokerage company.

A U.S. state court agency.

“It’s gratifying that our reputation, methodologies, expertise, core values, and quality and body of work impressed these clients, as companies and developers emerged from late- and election-year business doldrums seeking partners for software QA services,” said Shasta QA Vice President Chris Milnes. “Whether these companies are startups or mature businesses, they have significant and critical QA needs. They want our Silicon Valley results without the Silicon Valley costs and offshore headaches.”

In the worldwide, multi-billion-dollar, outsource QA market, Shasta QA’s OurSourcing® strategy provides a cost-to-benefit advantage over offshore competition, as the HPE, Capgemini and Sogeti World Quality Report 2016-17 predicts continuing cost containment challenges for companies as IT shares of budgets are expected to reach 40 percent by next year.

Leveraging OurSourcing®

The OurSourcing® philosophy relies on utilizing U.S.-only tech workers located outside of metropolitan tech centers developed and trained on Shasta QA methodologies.

Shasta QA’s tech workers overlap client time zones, business norms, culture, and high expectations. Rigorous employee training, peer review, testing, analysis skill development, process adoption strategies, internal operations, and adherence to Shasta QA’s commitment to hard, honest truths, ensure clients receive targeted QA expertise with manual, automated, and appropriate agile and hyper-agile SDLC strategies.

------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT

Redding, Calif.-headquartered Shasta QA was founded in 2002 by Silicon Valley veteran Donald O’Connell, with a commitment to an OurSourcing® philosophy of creating American tech jobs with onshore talent.

Shasta QA has provided sophisticated outsource quality assurance business partnership services to short- and long-term clients across the U.S, from facilities in Northern California, the Midwest, and South.

-----------------------------------------------------------

CONTACT

-----------------------------------------------------------

