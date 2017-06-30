Spring-Green Lawn Care Named One of Largest Landscape Companies

Spring-Green Lawn Care has been named one of the largest landscape companies in North America by Lawn & Landscape magazine. Spring-Green Lawn Care was ranked 29th on the 2017 Top 100 list, and has been on the Top 100 list since 2005.

“The companies on the Top 100 list represent an elite group in the landscape industry, and they represent what a landscaper is to thousands of homeowners and property managers across North America,” says Lawn & Landscape Editor and Associate Publisher Chuck Bowen. “The 100 companies on this year’s list are examples of what makes the landscape industry and its people so great: determination, dedication and serving a purpose greater than themselves.”

Spring-Green is a family owned and operated organization, who has found success for adding new franchise owners by appealing to existing Green Industry business owners looking to expand their business through diversification. Franchise owners enjoy a business model that has proven to be economically resilient, showing positive growth even in the worst of financial times. Spring-Green prides itself of the support services it provides to its strategic partners which include an inbound and outbound call center, complete direct and digital marketing creation and management, and advanced operational and financial management support.

Patrick Rentz, owner in Huntsville, Alabama, added the Spring-Green franchise to his full service commercial landscaping company. “I was interested in Spring-Green in the beginning because of the marketing system and just the day-to-day operations side of things—it is going to save us a great deal of time and money. I also like the predictability of the business and the recurring revenue business model.” What helped Rentz make the final decision to join was the people he would be working with at Spring-Green. “I was very surprised after we did our discovery day to find that everyone in the company is top-notch and down to earth,” he recalled. “It was also interesting to find that lots of people have been working for the company for many years. It’s a real family atmosphere.”

“At Spring-Green, our mission is to make our world a better place to live in. Our values of honesty, integrity and fair play began when we started as a company back in 1977 and continues to this day. At Spring-Green, business is a fun but serious game played by motivated people,” says James Young, President of Spring-Green.

About Spring-Green Lawn Care

Founded in 1977, Plainfield, Illinois-based Spring-Green Lawn Care has been delivering lawn and tree care services nationwide for 40 years. Its service is centered on the beautification of residential and commercial customers in middle-class and affluent neighborhoods and communities. Spring-Green is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing green industry business owners who want to align themselves with a business model that has proven economic resilience, healthy profit margins, industry leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue and retirement and succession planning. For more information, visit the Spring-Green website.

About Lawn & Landscape

Lawn & Landscape is the leading b2b publication serving the $70-billion landscape and lawn care industry. With a suite of services – including a monthly print edition, dozens of enewsletters, native iOS apps and events – L&L provides landscape business owners with the research, insight and analysis to help them grow their companies.

