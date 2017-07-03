Summers Corner Corner House Cafe Information We have worked with our builders to stay ahead of the curve and have available homes, so we can get families moved in and enjoying our proximity to historic Summerville

Summers Corner, a residential community in the Lowcountry, has announced vigorous spring home sales that exceeded nationwide trends. The community, which boasts four builders (Saussy Burbank, Sabal Homes, Frontdoor Communities and Dan Ryan Builders), sold 33 homes between the beginning of March and the first day of summer – nearly half of all homes sold to date in the entire project.

“National and local realtors claim that the spring buying season has been tight, due in part to limited homes for sale,” said John Grab, vice president WestRock Land and Development. “We have worked with our builders to stay ahead of the curve and have available homes, so we can get families moved in and enjoying our proximity to historic Summerville, Dorchester District 2 schools and neighborhood amenities like the community pool, gardens and lake.”

In 2016, Summers Corner was awarded a PRISM award for Best New Community by the Charleston Home Builders Association (CHBA). Each year, CHBA acknowledges excellence in the field of sales, marketing, construction, and promotion of new homes in greater Charleston.

There are 29 households currently at Summers Corner and more scheduled to arrive in the coming months. Residents of Summers Corner have access to Buffalo Lake and Pavilion, a community garden near the Homestead, which is home to Clemson Extension Master Gardener program, a seasonal farmers market at the Corner House Café, and more.

Summers Corner was recently recognized by Audubon South Carolina for its bird-friendly conservation efforts. It is one of only three designated bird-friendly communities in South Carolina.

Visit Summers Corner at 1609 Beech Hill Road Summerville, SC 29403. Tour the beautifully furnished models, open daily, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and preview them here: http://www.summerscorner.com/homes/.